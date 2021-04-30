CORVALLIS, Ore. — Known for his booming laugh and crushing bear hugs, USDA plant geneticist Chad Finn left an indelible mark on the Northwest berry industry.
For 26 years, Finn worked at the Agricultural Research Service station in Corvallis, Ore., breeding new varieties of blueberries, blackberries and strawberries. His cultivars have generated $450 million in sales for growers over the last decade.
A tragic accident claimed Finn's life on Dec. 17, 2019 while he was on vacation in Hawaii. He was 57.
On April 13, Finn was posthumously inducted into the ARS Science Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy with the agency's highest honor. Inductees are selected by a panel of their peers from the ARS, other federal agencies and academia, recognizing lifelong achievements in science and technology.
"It is quite an honor," said Bob Martin, Finn's longtime friend and boss at the ARS.
Martin, who is now retired, was one of several colleagues who helped put together the nomination for Finn. Over the course of his career, Finn released or co-released 51 berry cultivars, some of which have gone on to become industry standards.
Tillamook — the name of a strawberry variety Finn developed and released in 2014 — is now the No. 1 planted strawberry in Oregon. Two of his thornless blackberry cultivars, Columbia Star and Black Diamond, have also become the most widely planted in Oregon during the last five years, and are highly sought after by processors.
Last year, three more late-season fresh market blackberry varieties developed by Finn were released, named Galaxy, Eclipse and Twilight, which Martin described as a hybrid of eastern erect-cane and western trailing blackberry traits.
Finn's breeding program was one of the most diverse in the world, Martin said, hosted visiting scientists from countries such as Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and Spain.
"He certainly was a people-person," Martin said. "By collaborating with people, they could bring more expertise into the program."
Before he died, Martin said Finn had other cultivars in the pipeline that new ARS breeders will be able to carry across the finish line.
Bernadine Strik, a horticulturist and extension berry crops specialist for Oregon State University, worked closely with Finn on a collaborative breeding program between the university and the local ARS laboratory. Finn was a regular fixture at the OSU North Willamette Research and Extension Center, teaming with Strik on field trials.
One of their accomplishments, Strik said, was pioneering a commercial blueberry variety, called "Mini Blues," unique for its small berries and intense sweetness. Since the fruit cannot be economically harvested by hand, Finn and Strik studied how they could grow the crop with minimal labor inputs and machine harvesting.
"That cultivar is widely adapted," Strik said. "I think that variety will add a real interesting piece to the commercial blueberry industry."
Seeing Finn inducted posthumously into the ARS Hall of Fame is bittersweet, Strik said.
"We all miss him," she said. "Chad was a really generous, friendly, outgoing, kind person. You weren't just a colleague. You were a friend."