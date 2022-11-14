SM apple lines.jpg

Employees work on apple lines at McDougall & Sons Inc. The 2022 apple crop is significantly smaller than average, partly because this spring's prolonged stormy weather limited pollination and damaged blossoms, and partly because an early November storm compressed the harvest window.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

The storm that swept across Central and Eastern Washington the first weekend of November compressed the harvest timeline for apple growers, further shrinking this year's crop.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association's Nov. 1 storage report indicates that the crop will weigh in at 99.9 million 40-pound boxes, an 18.3% decrease from last year's 122.3 million boxes and significantly smaller than the five-year average of 128.3 million boxes.

