Employees work on apple lines at McDougall & Sons Inc. The 2022 apple crop is significantly smaller than average, partly because this spring's prolonged stormy weather limited pollination and damaged blossoms, and partly because an early November storm compressed the harvest window.
The storm that swept across Central and Eastern Washington the first weekend of November compressed the harvest timeline for apple growers, further shrinking this year's crop.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association's Nov. 1 storage report indicates that the crop will weigh in at 99.9 million 40-pound boxes, an 18.3% decrease from last year's 122.3 million boxes and significantly smaller than the five-year average of 128.3 million boxes.
Growers say this year's cold and stormy spring weather damaged blossoms and limited pollination, in some cases leading to entire orchard blocks not blooming.
The cold spring also meant fruit development ran behind schedule, and as a result, harvest started two weeks later than average, said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
Then winter-like weather arrived early, around Nov. 4, forcing many growers to get apples off trees as quickly as possible before the storm hit.
However, orchardists had to balance competing concerns, not wanting to pick fruit before it reached optimum ripeness.
"A lot of fruit did not get a chance to size up the way (growers) hoped for," said DeVaney, of WSTFA. "And because of the winter weather, growers estimated they would not get everything harvested they hoped for."
Although growers can't control the weather, experts say new forecasting models leveraging big data could help growers better predict and respond to storms in the future.
Accurate forecasts help growers make good harvesting and orchard care decisions.
"Growers need more accurate forecasts," said DeVaney. "If you think it will be cold but not freezing, you might hope for a few extra days of maturity on the fruit. But if the forecast shows it will be too cold and you will lose the fruit, you decide if you're going to pick the fruit now or not at all."
Experts say growers also need accurate forecasts to make decisions about when to spray or use frost mitigation.
DeVaney said weather forecasts are often accurate only a few hours in advance; it would be better, he said, if growers could get more accurate forecasts earlier.
To that end, WSTFA is funding AgWeatherNet, a weather data network run by Washington State University, to help growers better predict the weather through a new project.
The project is multifaceted — "really a collection of projects funded by a number of organizations that are stitched together" — said Matthew Cann, a postdoctoral research associate with AgWeatherNet.
The first piece involves installing more weather stations across microclimates. DeVaney said AgWeatherNet added 76 stations in 2021, and Cann said the plan is to keep adding stations over the next few years.
AgWeatherNet is also developing and training a new model — now in beta testing — that uses big data to improve the accuracy of weather forecasts.
The National Weather Service is effective at forecasting regional weather, said Cann, but AgWeatherNet's new model outperforms the National Weather Service by 20% to 40% on forecast accuracy out to 4 to 5 days in hilly or mountainous areas.
Funding for AgWeatherNet's continuing work comes from Washington State Tree Fruit Association, a Washington State Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant, Washington State Tree Fruit Research Commission and USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.