sm pear harvest worker.jpg

A picker harvests pears in one of Devon Wells' orchards on Aug. 31.

 Devon Wells

When a storm hit the Northwest in April, blanketing orchards in snow and slowing pollination, Devon Wells, an orchardist in Hood River, Ore., recalls feeling concerned.

Five months later, however, the pear crop looks all right and Wells is relieved.

