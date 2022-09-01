When a storm hit the Northwest in April, blanketing orchards in snow and slowing pollination, Devon Wells, an orchardist in Hood River, Ore., recalls feeling concerned.
Five months later, however, the pear crop looks all right and Wells is relieved.
"We made it," said Wells. "We made it to the fall."
Aug. 31, pickers who work for Wells harvested the farm's first Bartletts of the season. The Bartlett and Bosc crops are a bit lighter than average, Wells said, but overall look good. He is pleased with his winter pear crop, including Anjous.
Although growers across the Northwest have endured challenges in 2022, industry leaders say this year's overall crop is shaping up to be a good one.
The Pear Bureau Northwest estimates the final crop will weigh in at 16.2 million standard box equivalents, approximately in line with the five-year average.
The organic portion is forecast to be 1.8 million standard box equivalents, or 11% of the total crop.
Washington and Oregon combined produce 84% of the U.S. commercial fresh pear crop.
According to the bureau, harvest started in mid-August for summer varieties such as Starkrimson and Bartletts. Early to mid-September, growers will pick Bosc, Green and Red Anjou varieties. September is also the time for specialty varieties including Comice, Seckel, Forelle and Concorde.
In an emailed statement, Kevin Moffitt, president and CEO of the Pear Bureau, said "pear growers are in full harvest mode right now."
Moffitt said the crop includes a full range of sizes: large fruit popular with consumers, smaller fruit well-suited to fill pouch bags and sizes that suit export markets.
Growers in central Washington and the mid-Columbia region say they're generally pleased with this year's crop even though it is a bit lighter in spots due to the April storm.
Some southern Oregon growers, in contrast, will harvest a paltry crop due to ongoing drought and a July hailstorm that hit several major orchards in the region.
Laura Naumes, vice president of Naumes Inc., a pear operation, estimated the July hailstorm damaged between 750 and 1,000 acres of pears in the region.
"I've been through a lot of hailstorms in my life, but this is maybe the worst one," said Mike Naumes, Laura's husband and president of the company.
Laura Naumes said the operation is also suffering from back-to-back years of drought. Some weaker trees are dying.
"They're just giving up," she said.
Despite growers' struggles in southern Oregon, pear industry leaders say they are overall optimistic about the Northwest's crop and market.
Moffitt, of the Pear Bureau, said "retailers are engaged and optimistic about the pear season."
Bob Catinella, director of merchandising, said the Pear Bureau has successfully promoted the crop through in-person planning meetings with retailers nationwide.
The industry this year will heavily rely on exports to Mexico, Canada and Central America, according to Jeff Correa, the Pear Bureau's international marketing director. Correa said the bureau aims to do more in-person promotions, including samples, as countries loosen COVID restrictions.
