YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Tree Fruit Association announced Tuesday the Northwest Hort Expo, a major industry conference and trade show, will return to an in-person format this year.
The event will take place Dec. 6-8 at the Yakima Convention Center and Sun Dome.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 expo was held virtually, so industry leaders say they're glad to return to an in-person event.
Jennifer Witherbee, executive director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation, told the Capital Press the event is of major importance to Pacific Northwest fruit growers and having it in person is much more personal and interactive.
The event typically has more than 200 exhibits and draws thousands of industry members from across the West.
"With the recent announcement by Governor Inslee, we are confident that we will be able to return to our traditional format," said 2021 annual meeting chairman Jordan Matson in a statement. "We remain committed to delivering a world-class conference and trade show for attendees."
Visit the NW Hort Expo’s website, http://www.nwhortexpo.com, for updates on the trade show, and visit WSTFA’s website, https://wstfa.org/annual-meeting/, for updates on registration and educational content.