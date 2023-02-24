Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., is the first non-Californian to serve as a co-chair on the Congressional Wine Caucus.
Newhouse will serve for two years, alongside Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif.
"It's a popular caucus — people associate wine with a lot of positive things," Newhouse told the Capital Press. "I think it's going to give us a tremendous opportunity to utilize that attraction."
Newhouse intends to highlight the Pacific Northwest wine grape industry.
Washington is the second most wine-producing state in the country, with more than 800 wineries, more than 250 wine and grape growers and 14 unique American Viticultural Areas, a specific appellation of origin on wine labels.
"We really are on the map now ... certainly the quality that comes out of the state of Washington is very high," he said. "It's a very competitive business, not just in the United States, but all over the world. We want to make sure our growers and wineries are as competitive as we can possibly make them."
He has raised wine grapes on his farm in Sunnyside for nearly 30 years, listing the crop as second to hops.
He hopes to help enlighten lawmakers about challenges in the industry, and help growers be even more successful.
As Congress works to pass a new farm bill, it's "great timing" to talk about crop insurance, labor, research and marketing for the wine grape industry, he said.
"We've had some unique challenges recently, with things like smoke taint, which was never a thing before, now it's something we've got to address," he said.
Wine grape growers will find in Newhouse an enthusiastic channel for their ideas and priorities, he said.
"I'm certainly open to listening to any member of the industry, and helping to forward those ideas to my colleagues in Washington D.C.," he said.
