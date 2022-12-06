Dreaded pest later than expected (copy)

The spotted wing drosophila is a pest on blueberries that can be controlled with cyantraniliprole, a relatively new insecticide registered in 2014. A federal appeals court has determined the chemical's approval violated the Endangered Species Act but will leave it on the market.

 Dan Wheat

A new pesticide won’t be yanked from the market even though federal regulators have again been faulted for not evaluating its impacts on threatened and endangered species.

However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit may consider overturning cyantraniliprole’s registration if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency misses the September 2023 deadline for an “effects determination.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you