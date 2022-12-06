A new pesticide won’t be yanked from the market even though federal regulators have again been faulted for not evaluating its impacts on threatened and endangered species.
However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit may consider overturning cyantraniliprole’s registration if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency misses the September 2023 deadline for an “effects determination.”
The chemical’s fate is relevant to farmers along the West Coast because it’s a relatively new active ingredient in their battle against the spotted wing drosophila in blueberries and the Asian citrus psyllid in citrus crops.
The EPA approved the registration for cyantraniliprole in 2014, allowing the pesticide to be sold commercially, but environmental groups sued the agency for failing to determine its effect on protected species as required by the Endangered Species Act.
The appellate court in 2017 sided with the environmental plaintiffs, ruling that although the chemical is considered less toxic than older insecticides, that doesn’t excuse the agency from conducting an “effects determination” under ESA.
In another lawsuit filed in 2021, the Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Food Safety initially wanted to overturn the chemical’s approval if the species evaluation is further postponed. However, the environmental nonprofits changed their minds, fearing it could encourage more toxic sprays.
Instead, the plaintiffs asked for a writ of mandamus directly ordering the EPA to conduct an effects determination for protected species.
In the previous case, the appellate court determined the pesticide’s registration had violated ESA and sent the matter back to the federal agency for reconsideration without issuing a writ of mandamus.
A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit has now unanimously agreed to such a writ, noting that it’s an “extraordinary remedy, reserved only for the most transparent violations of a clear duty to act."
The appellate court said cyantraniliprole isn’t the sole example of EPA’s “fraught relationship with the ESA,” since the agency has “made a habit of registering pesticides without making the required effectives determination.”
While the EPA says the delay in its species evaluation is reasonable due to the complexity involved, that argument doesn’t fly because Congress directed the agency to conduct the analysis before registering a new pesticide, the D.C. Circuit said.
The government is “in the dark about the exact threat cyantraniliprole poses,” which is “precisely what the effects determination is designed to illuminate,” the ruling said. “If EPA identifies risks to endangered species, it could revise cyantraniliprole’s labeling to include mitigation measures or limits on use.”
While the agency claims a writ of mandamus isn’t warranted because it’s committed to finishing the evaluation by September 2023, the appellate court said it has “reason to doubt whether EPA will meet its own deadline.”
The EPA plans to subject the species evaluation to a “time consuming notice-and-comment rulemaking” even though it’s not required, the ruling said. The agency also has a policy of prioritizing pesticide evaluations ordered by a court, which may bump another chemical ahead in line.
The D.C. Circuit has decided to make the September 2023 deadline mandatory and will “add bite to the writ” by requiring EPA to update the appellate court on its progress every two months until then.
If the evaluation isn’t done on time, the environmental plaintiffs may then renew their request to overturn the pesticide’s registration, the ruling said.
