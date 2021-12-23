SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. — New cover crop research released this December may help shape groundwater policies under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, or SGMA, in several San Joaquin Valley counties.
SGMA, passed in 2014, is a legislative package related to how groundwater is managed in California. It affects many aspects of farmers' practices, including how they pump groundwater.
SGMA requires local agencies to form groundwater sustainability agencies, or GSAs, to monitor high- and medium-priority basins. The GSAs then develop groundwater sustainability plans and regulations for their local regions based on information collected through monitoring.
The problem is that the type of monitoring agencies use — typically remote sensing with devices like drones — mis-categorizes cover crop systems. Winter cover crops, researchers say, generally require no irrigation and provide long-term benefits, but on remote sensing images cover crops may appear as water-using vegetation for which growers can be penalized.
"Because winter cover crops may appear on remote sensing images as water-using vegetation, the sole use of model-driven data coming from satellites could become a disincentive to the practice (of cover cropping) being used," said Jeff Mitchell, plant sciences professor at the University of California-Davis.
The new research from Mitchell and his team shows that winter cover cropping is beneficial, is not a substantial water user and should be measured differently by GSAs.
The research was conducted from 2016 through 2019 by UC Agriculture and Natural Resources researchers and collaborators. They worked on 10 large sites in Central Valley almond orchards and tomato fields.
The researchers collected data to quantify changes in soil water storage and evapotranspiration, comparing cover-cropped areas to bare fallow areas. The work focused on winter cover crops, grown November to March.
According to Samuel Sandoval-Solis, one of the researchers, winter cover crops are generally not substantial water users.
In a recent presentation to water regulators, growers and other stakeholders, Alyssa DeVincentis, a former UC-Davis Ph.D. student who worked on the project, said it can take years before growers start to accrue noticeable benefits from cover cropping, but she said the practice is worthwhile because "long-term benefits of cover crops can be significant."
A few known benefits, DeVincentis said, include improved air quality, better weed management, labor savings and biological pest control.
Additional benefits, according to co-researcher Anna Gomes, a Ph.D. student at Stanford University, include increased soil moisture storage, better arrangement of soil particles, less sealing and crusting of the soil surface and overall improved soil health.
"Cover crops have (also) been shown to reduce net soil greenhouse gas emissions, increase soil carbon storage and improve nitrogen scavenging," said Mitchell, of UC-Davis.
Justin Wiley, a pistachio grower in Madera, Calif., said he views his cover crops as a "shield" or "coat of armor for the soil," protecting microbes and keeping the soil cool on hot days — even after the cover crop has died.
The research team said that because winter cover crops are beneficial and don't require irrigation, groundwater sustainability agencies under SGMA should not treat winter cover crops as a net consumptive water user.
The researchers suggest that instead of relying solely on remote sensing data, GSAs should incorporate other tracking methods, such as well metering.