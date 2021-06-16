The dead Asian giant hornet found in Snohomish County, Wash., left no clue to its origin or whether there are survivors nearby, state Department of Agriculture entomologist Sven Spichiger said Wednesday.
The male hornet likely was alive in 2020, and its dry remains may have been sheltered from the weather and scavenging insects before somehow landing on a residential lawn, he said.
"There isn't enough information to even speculate on how it got there, or how long it had been there," Spichiger said.
Asian giant hornets were detected more than 70 miles farther north in 2019 and 2020. The agriculture department expects finding one about 35 miles north of Seattle will intensify the public's interest in trapping the giant stinging wasps.
The hornet was reported by a Marysville resident June 4. The USDA confirmed it was an Asian giant hornet June 11. The USDA and state agriculture department announced the find Wednesday.
The hornet likely represents a new introduction, rather than an expansion of hornets found in Whatcom County or on Vancouver Island or the Fraser Valley in British Columbia. "Basically, it seems to be a separate event," Spichiger said.
The hornet's DNA and coloring differ from those of other specimens. The hornet had the distinctive large orange-yellow head of an Asian giant hornet, but its midsection did not have orange-yellow stripes.
"Southern Asia is where this color-form seems to be found," Spichiger said.
The Asian giant hornet life cycle argues against it having been recently active. Males are not known to survive the winter and typically emerge in the fall — mid-July at the earliest, Spichiger said.
"We do not believe that any males should be alive this time of year," he said.
The department will set traps in Snohomish County, but won't conduct the same intensive effort as waged near the Canadian border to find and destroy nests.
"A single dead specimen does not indicate a population," Spichiger said. "There is not enough evidence to support that a population exists in Snohomish County."
The hornet may simply have been packaged in a product shipped from overseas, he said.
"It's entirely possible for single hornet specimens to get from the other side of the world to Washington or anywhere else in the United States," Spichiger said.
Five Asian giant hornets have been found in British Columbia, spread over 350 square kilometers, or about 135 square miles, said the province's apiculturist, Paul van Westendorp. No hornets have been detected this year.
The region's proximity to maritime trade increases the chances that hornets of various types will appear, he said. "We will continue to be exposed to incidental introductions of these kind of species."
The state agriculture department recently banned bringing live hornets into the state. The law takes effect July 3. Asian giant hornets are raised for food in some countries.
The state agriculture department plans to hang about 1,200 traps in Whatcom County. The department also continues to ask volunteers to hang traps baited with orange juice and rice cooking wine, or brown sugar and water.
Suspected Asian giant hornet sightings can be reported online at agr.wa.gov/hornets, by email at hornets@agr.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-443-6684.
Asian giant hornets, popularly known as "murder hornets," attack honey bees and other pollinators and are also a danger to humans.