SALEM — Oregon continues to add to its portfolio of distinctive wine-producing regions with the approval of Mount Pisgah as its 23rd American Viticultural Area, or AVA.
The area, 15 miles west of Salem in Polk County, includes 5,530 acres, making it Oregon's second-smallest AVA next to Ribbon Ridge.
However, it is one of the state's most densely planted AVAs with 584 acres of winegrapes, including Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Pinot gris, Pinot blanc and Tempranillo.
AVAs are designated by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, denoting characteristics such as geography, climate and soil that produce unique or special wines. Winemakers may use the appellation as a marketing tool, adding to the value of their product.
Brad Ford, owner and president of Illahe Vineyards and Winery in Dallas, Ore., initially petitioned the TTB over five years ago to establish the new AVA in the Willamette Valley. His application was approved June 3 and took effect July 5.
To differentiate from a different Mount Pisgah — also in the Willamette Valley, near Eugene — the full name of the AVA is "Mount Pisgah, Polk County."
"Thanks to an excellent group of growers who helped identify the most important aspects of our little mountain, I have no doubt we will continue to work together to build a beautiful destination for people willing to go the extra mile," Ford said.
Mount Pisgah is characterized by several unique geographic features, including the warmth of the nearby Willamette River; mild influence from the Van Duzer Corridor that funnels cool air into the valley from the Pacific Ocean; and a rain shadow cast by Laurel Mountain to the west.
Shallow soils covering the area were formed over millions of years by marine sediment that pushed up from the ocean. Soil type can influence a wine's color and taste, with Pinot noir grown in marine sediment often described as dark fruited with notes of black pepper.
"Recognition of Mount Pisgah, Polk County shows again how we continue to learn about and appreciate new areas of viticultural distinction in Oregon," said Tom Danowski, Oregon Wine Board president. "Each one adds its own chapter to Oregon's story of unique soils, unmatched geology, topography and globally recognized wine quality."
Morgen McLaughlin, executive director of the Willamette Valley Wineries Association, said they are excited to see the new AVA gain federal recognition.
"The region's kingpin variety, Pinot noir, is such an expressive grape: it insists on telling you where it's from," she said. "Both the industry and consumers who look to Oregon for its one-of-a-kind appellations and the sense of place in Oregon's wines can celebrate the addition of Mount Pisgah, Polk County."
The Mount Pisgah, Polk County AVA currently includes three wineries and 10 vineyards. Overall, Oregon has 995 wineries and 1,370 vineyards generating an annual economic impact of $7.2 billion statewide.
Under federal law, bottles of wine that list a particular AVA on the label must be made from at least 85% grapes grown in that area. In Oregon, the standard is even higher, requiring 95%. Wines must also be fully finished in the state where the AVA is located.