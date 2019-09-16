YAKIMA, Wash. — Several Washington tree fruit companies are suing the U.S. Department of Labor for increasing the minimum wage for high-density apple harvesting to $16 an hour.
A July 24 DOL notice to Washington apple growers of a 97-cent increase, from $15.03 to $16, is “arbitrary and unsubstantiated” and will cause the companies “irreparable harm” in labor costs in 2019 and into the future, the lawsuit states.
The notice applies to growers using H-2A-visa foreign guestworkers and applies to all their workers foreign and domestic.
The increase, effective July 23, does not reflect the actual prevailing wage paid by a substantial majority of the industry and is based on “inadequate and procedurally deficient sampling and inaccurate extrapolations of data from what appears to be an extreme minority of apple producers and farm labor apple harvesters,” the lawsuit states.
The suit seeks a preliminary injunction halting the wage increase. The suit was filed Sept. 3 before U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in Yakima by Evans Fruit Co., of Cowiche, and McDougall & Sons Inc. and Columbia Fruit Packers Inc., both of Wenatchee.
The lawsuit is similar to an Aug. 7 suit filed by Zirkle Fruit Co., of Selah, which resulted in Mendoza granting a temporary injunction halting a 50% wage increase for blueberry pickers.
Zirkle argued that increase did not reflect the actual prevailing wage but was based on “inadequate and procedurally deficient sampling of what appears to be an extreme minority of blueberry producers.…”
DOL requires employers pay the highest of the Adverse Effect Wage Rate for foreign guestworkers, any collectively bargained wage rate, the federal or state minimum wage or the state prevailing wage rate.
Attorneys for the tree fruit companies could not be reached for comment, but Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Associaiton, said the association supports both lawsuits.
DOL has acknowledged its process for establishing a mandatory minimum rate is flawed and needs to be updated, DeVaney said.
The process involves a survey by the state Employment Security Department that is a snapshot of rates at the peak or busiest week of production instead of averaging all weeks, he said.
DOL’s proposed H-2A rule changes released July 15 call for the process to be updated, he said.
Washington is the nation’s largest producer with about 130 million, 40-pound boxes of apples from 175,000 acres and 1,700 growers. All the apples are picked by hand. There have been significant labor shortages in the last 10 years and a steady increase in the use of H-2A foreign guestworkers.
Evans Fruit farms more than 8,000 acres of apples and harvest approximately 7.7% of the state’s annual apple crop, the lawsuit states. McDougall is about 2.4% and Columbia is about 1.3%.