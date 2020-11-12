Milne Fruit Products of Prosser, Wash., has acquired the assets of Valley Processing, a fruit ingredient processor based in nearby Sunnyside, Wash.
The acquisition includes juice, puree, freezer and cold storage equipment and facilities, and the land.
“This acquisition brings a lot of synergy to Milne's existing product line as well as a few new items we currently don't offer,” said Michael Sorenson, Milne's president. “This allows us company-wide to continue to grow with our customers and to maintain a high standard of quality and service.”
The new items include grapes.
Milne has been an industrial producer of fruit juices, concentrates and purees since it was founded in 1956. The company's product line includes about 25 different fruits and vegetables, and about 50 ingredient products and custom blends. Milne is a global supplier of those products to the industrial food, beverage, and health and wellness markets.
Valley Processing is a 40-year, privately held corporation that was started by Gene and Mary Ann Bliesner. The founders took the old Western Farmers turkey processing plant and converted it into the juice processor facility.
“So I can retire,” Mary Ann Bliesner said in a letter announcing the sale and the termination of Valley Processing's contract with the Port of Sunnyside Commission for wastewater treatment. “After 40 years in the business I felt it was a good time to sell the assets and move into retirement.”
Bliesner has been the president and CEO of the company since 1984.
“I am happy the purchaser was interested in the grape growers to expand its operation,” she said. “The grape growers have been a part of Valley Processing from the beginning. My loyalty has been to the farmers.”
At its height of production, Valley Processing employed 82 full-time employees. But Bliesner said as the sale to Milne was being worked on, about half of the employees were on furlough.
Sorenson said “a portion of the production, maintenance and freezer personnel" were retained.
“That location historically has processed some of the same items we do here in Prosser, but the purchase gives us redundancy in locations and additional capacity,” Sorenson said. “We'll be able to add new items, mainly NFC (not from concentrate) apple juice and pear juice.”
The two locations are about 20 miles apart.
The Valley Processing purchase is the second major expansion by Milne in the past two years. In 2018, Milne completed construction of a new vegetable puree processing facility near its headquarters in Prosser. That new facility specializes in low acid aseptic vegetable purees.