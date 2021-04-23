Winter and early spring weather treated Gregg Alger’s vineyards well, but he’s not celebrating just yet.
“Vines were able to come down slowly (to dormancy) in gradually colder temperatures,” the Caldwell, Idaho-based Alger said. Winter overnight lows often were higher than usual.
Now, following a warm winter and early spring, “going into 2021 bud break, the vineyards look good,” he said. “But we’re still in a pretty tricky stage now.”
Most southwest Idaho vineyards began emerging from winter dormancy on schedule, but the risk of frost will continue until mid-May.
“Late frosts are a big concern right now,” said Alger, who owns Huston Vineyards. Recently, nights have been "a little cool.”
Meanwhile, “we are watering the vineyards earlier than I have ever watered them,” he said. “Things are a little drier than usual.”
Martin Fujishin, a winemaker in the Caldwell-Marsing area, said it appears vineyards are a bit ahead of schedule compared to long-term averages. “We are seeing some bud breaks in some of our higher-elevation blocks and on our warmer sites.”
Getting an early start “always gives us concerns about seeing frost,” Fujishin said. In the Sunnyslope growing area, where that can occur until around May 10, “we’re always waiting for that last frost date to pass before we can take a breath of relief.”
Dry springs in the Treasure Valley usually prompt concern about adequate water supply for irrigation, he said, adding that it looks mostly good for now.
In recent years, Fujishin has seen wider variation in spring weather.
“We had some pretty warm days in February,” he said. “Some vines got a jump-start earlier than we would like to see. In an ideal world, we would see a gradual increase in temperatures that gives those vines a chance to wake up in a measured way.”
Vineyard and winery owner Ron Bitner of Caldwell said his vines stayed healthy and undamaged over winter.
“So far are off to a good start” in the 2021 growing season, he said.
“It looks like we are pretty much on schedule,” Bitner said. Pruning is finished.
The state has 69 wineries and about 1,300 acres of vineyards.