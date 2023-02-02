PROSSER, Wash. — On a cold but sunny January morning, three men walked through an orchard north of Prosser, Wash.
Passing through a block of Envy apple trees surrounded by patches of snow, they talked of automation, imagining a future when trees could be pruned not by human hands gripping shears but by robots.
The trio — Dave Allan, a grower; Ruben Gonzalez, the orchard manager; and Matt Whiting, a Washington State University scientist and professor — were analyzing tree parts in one of Allan’s orchards. Their aim was to collect information that could be useful for researchers working to create intelligent robotic pruning systems.
“This is really exciting work,” said Allan, 79, whose family owns Allan Brothers Inc. in Central Washington.
To Allan, the move toward automation seems logical — perhaps even unavoidable.
He’s not alone. The agricultural industry is pushing to automate in the face of rising labor costs and a shrinking workforce. The percentage of Americans working in “farm occupations” was just 1.4% in 2020, dramatically lower than its peak of 32% in 1916. Many migrant farmworkers are also aging out of the workforce, and their children are less interested in agricultural work.
Most industry attention has been fixed on automating harvest, the most expensive and labor-intensive orchard activity.
Some growers and researchers, however, are thinking about the bigger picture. They are dreaming of and working toward creating robots that could automate the whole year-round cycle of activities, including precision-fertilizing, pruning, green fruit thinning and picking. The idea is to have a base robot with special attachments for different tasks.
Among those tasks, mechanizing pruning is high on growers’ list of priorities.
Pruning is one of the most expensive activities in many perennial cropping systems. According to 2019 research by Karina Gallardo, a professor and extension specialist at WSU, pruning apple orchards costs growers on average $939.50 per acre. Since then, wages have continued to increase. Similarly, several studies label pruning as one of the top three most costly tasks in vineyard production.
How we got here
Getting robots into perennial cropping systems is not a new idea, said Joe Davidson, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and robotics at Oregon State University.
Universities and companies have been working for decades to develop fruit-harvesting robots, and in more recent years, the research has expanded to include robotic pruning.
Manoj Karkee, a WSU professor of biological systems engineering, was a pioneer in this field. About 12 years ago, Karkee started exploring the concept of robotic pruning.
The latest research builds on Karkee’s previous work but with a bigger team and more funding.
In 2019, the research got a boost with grant support from the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission. In 2020, a USDA grant supported the next step. And in 2021, researchers from WSU, OSU and other universities joined forces to start the AgAID Institute, a research institute focused on artificial intelligence that is funded by USDA and the National Science Foundation.
Last winter, the AgAID team started its first year of field trials in a five-year project aimed at developing pruning robots. The team is in its second round of field experiments this winter.
Behind the scenes
It turns out that teaching a robot how to prune is complicated, so AgAID’s project involves many parts and people.
Step into OSU’s robotics lab in Corvallis and you will find a curious assortment of robotic arms, fake apples and small branches strung up on boards for pruning practice.
“Robotics is the cool place to be on campus,” said Cindy Grimm, an associate professor in OSU’s School of Mechanical, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering.
She laughed.
Grimm’s role on the team is focused on artificial intelligence, while Davidson of OSU and Karkee of WSU are focused on the engineering side.
Learning from life
To better understand how people with shears prune trees, the researchers started by asking orchardists how they prune and what their goals are.
In many ways, pruning is more of an art than a science, as the researchers quickly realized. Pruning goals can be varied and complex, and pruners can’t always explain why they made a certain cut.
The researchers had to figure out a way to track how orchardists prune trees and then translate that into a formula to train robots.
To do this, the researchers this and last winter have taken a series of images: pictures of trees before and after they were pruned. These images, combined with data on each type and angle of cut, will be used to “teach” robots how to prune based on how people prune.
Allan, the apple grower, said he recognizes the limitations of automation. Artificial intelligence is only so smart. Allan said his farm uses some of the latest cutting-edge technology available, yet he sometimes finds that machines do not perform as they should.
“Once in a while, they’re dumber than a stump,” said Allan.
He let out a big laugh.
Even so, he and many others in the industry are optimistic about the future of robotic pruning.
Repeatability
Some researchers and growers say robots performing pruning tasks may be able to offer something humans can’t — repeatability.
“One of the aspects that’s interesting horticulturally is: If you train a robot to prune consistently, it will prune consistently, a systematic approach to pruning the same way again and again. So, if you slightly change the pruning rules, you can then see if the yield is better,” said Whiting, of WSU.
Allan, the grower, said he views this as a potential benefit of robotic pruning — the ability to track and measure the success of some pruning techniques versus others.
“I think we may get even better, more consistent yield with robots over time,” he said.
Training the AI
The robot training process involves “deep learning,” in which machines learn by example.
The researchers use vast amounts of data collected in the field — including images of trees — to create virtual orchard simulations.
Step into an OSU office with Grimm and Davidson as they open the simulation software on a computer. The model looks like a video game, a virtual world with pixilated, three-dimensional trees. This virtual orchard was “grown” inside the computer using data from real-life orchards. The randomized shapes and sizes of the trees, along with the lighting and shading patterns, all replicate nature.
Inside this virtual world, a robot model glides through the orchard rows, getting trained in how to move and prune. The virtual robot is “rewarded” for getting closer to a target branch.
“It’s like driving a pretend car around in Mario Kart,” said Grimm.
All of this virtual practice is training the AI software for real-life pathfinding, identification of branches and techniques for pruning.
Mechanics
Developing the AI software, however, is just one part of the project. Another key part is designing the right hardware.
The AgAID team is using a small base robot manufactured in Denmark for the initial “proof-of-concept” work. Robots would need to be built larger to be deployed on a commercial scale.
Karkee and Davidson are working on building hardware to attach to the robot, including cameras, sensors and pruning shears that connect to mechanical arms.
Thus far, the team has designed robots capable of making about one cut every 30 seconds, said Davidson. The technology gets faster with each experimental iteration.
As the team works to perfect the system, researchers are seeking feedback from cherry and apple growers and pruners.
Redesigning orchards
The researchers say orchards will also need to become more compatible with mechanization.
Robots in an automobile assembly line work in a controlled environment, said Davidson, while those in orchards face a variable, unstructured environment.
Despite advancements in deep learning, it remains challenging for researchers to create systems that can accurately detect which branches to snip in variable lighting conditions.
It is also difficult to design a robot that can reach into the complex branch structures of lollipop-shaped trees. For that reason, many growers are now planting orchards with high-density, two-dimensional fruiting walls with planar canopies that are more compatible with robots.
Other crops
Researchers across the U.S. are also exploring how to automate other cropping systems beyond tree fruit.
For example, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and Cornell University are working on developing a fully autonomous grapevine pruning robot. And in the future, scientists predict research on robotic pruning will further expand into other crops, including blueberries.
What’s next?
For many growers, the key question is: When will robotic pruners be commercially available?
Most researchers the Capital Press talked to said they expect it will be another three to five years before robotic harvesters are produced in large commercial volumes and likely another two to three years after that before automated pruning becomes commercially viable.
“These complex engineering solutions take time,” said Karkee.
Researchers are already thinking about strategic partnerships to bring the robots to market. WSU, for example, is partnering with businesses, including FFRobotics, an Israel-based company working to develop commercial apple-picking machines, for experimentation with mechanized pruning.
For growers like Allan, though the technology is not yet ready for prime time, it’s exciting to watch the dream get closer to becoming a commercial-scale reality.
Allan expects that his sons, Tom and Travis Allan, may adopt the technology when it is ready. For now, Allan said he’s excited to help prepare his family and industry for that moment by participating in research trials to move the technology forward.
“I think everybody sees the value,” he said.
