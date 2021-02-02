Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Feb. 2 lifted tighter COVID-19 restrictions that had been in effect recently, citing a drop in cases.
The return to the third phase of the Idaho Rebounds economic-recovery plan increases the maximum size of gatherings to 50, from 10. It allows gatherings of more than 50 — such as trade shows, sporting events and weddings — if organizers attest to local public health districts that their safe-operations plans include distancing and hygiene protocols.
Political, religious, educational and health events are exempt from the 50-person limit. So are youth sporting events, if organizers comply with State Board of Education spectator plans.
“When we moved back to Stage 2 in November, case counts were spiking and hospitals were bracing for the worst,” Little said in a live-streamed announcement. “Today, thanks to our collective good efforts, these counts are much lower and trending downward … We must stay vigilant.”
Idaho Wine Commission Chairman Earl Sullivan, of Telaya Wine Co. in Garden City, said it appears the move doesn’t immediately change guidance from the Central District Heath Department, which serves Ada County. The department in late 2020 advised wineries and breweries to move to curbside service only.
Telaya will review updated state rules “and make any changes as necessary to the business,” Sullivan said. Telaya also will watch Central District Health “to make sure we are abiding by all current guidelines that affect the wineries.
“All through the pandemic, we have been pivoting to meet various guidelines enacted by all the different regulatory bodies,” he said. Virtual events replaced the winery’s small, restricted on-site events in late 2020.
The state’s 50-person gathering limit may help wineries where a local health district or municipality does not have its own, lower cap.
“That’s important as we head into spring, when many wineries do a spring release of new wines,” Sullivan said.
“That’s a huge component of many wineries’ livelihoods, and to have a group of 50 would be very beneficial.”
He doesn’t expect the wine industry to use the large-event approval opportunity soon.
“As we continue to get more vaccine and see (case) numbers continue to decline, it wouldn’t be impossible if you had a location and environment where you could have a large group,” Sullivan said.
Little said returning to the third stage does not change earlier guidance for bars, restaurants and nightclubs — which operate with seating only, subject to spacing restrictions — or business sanitation.
Idaho has left decisions about mask requirements to communities, though the state continues to require masks in long-term care facilities.
The state on Feb. 1 reported 482 new confirmed and probable cases among 163,165 since the coronavirus pandemic began. Deaths during the pandemic totaled 1,735. Some 103,378 people had received at least one dose of vaccine.