CASHMERE, Wash. — Liberty Orchards Co., maker of Aplets & Cotlets fruit candies, is here to stay after all.
The 101-year-old company, which in March had announced it would permanently close June 1, reversed course and announced on its Facebook page May 28 that the company has a prospective buyer and will therefore remain open.
"We are pleased to announce that the company is currently negotiating with a prospective buyer," the statement said. "We will remain open and continue all normal operations until negotiations are concluded."
Greg Taylor, 72, president of Liberty Orchards Co. and grandson of the company's co-founder, told the Capital Press Tuesday that, until negotiations are completed, he is not allowed to share any details about the buyer, purchase amount, assets, new leadership structure or timeline.
"I'm bound to secrecy," he said.
Taylor said he will share more details when negotiations are finished.
Earlier this spring, Taylor told the Capital Press he planned to close the family business after seeking a buyer for several years with no luck. In that interview, he did not comment on why he might not settle on a "less than ideal" purchase amount rather than simply closing. He did, however, say in March that the company would continue seeking a buyer for its assets.
Taylor, who has run the company for 43 years, said the decision to close Liberty Orchards was prompted by his desire to retire with no younger generations of the family interested in keeping the operation going.
Taylor's grandfather, Armen Tertsagian, and Mark Balaban, both Armenian immigrants, co-founded the company in 1920.
If the company had closed, it would have impacted the fruit industry and local community.
Through the decades, the company has bought ingredients, including concentrates, freeze-dried fruit and purees, from processors worldwide. Apple concentrates for the famous "aplets" candies were mainly sourced from Washington state apples.
The company's closure announcement earlier this spring had also jolted the community.
The Cashmere Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that the community would be sad to lose Liberty Orchards, which had made Cashmere "a traveler destination," and hundreds of people commented on the company's Facebook page to lament its closure and share memories.
Over Memorial Day weekend, nearly 200 people commented on the new Facebook announcement, many expressing happiness and relief that the company will remain open.
"It'll be a win for the family, the buyer, the community and the state of Washington," one person commented on the announcement. "Long live Liberty Orchards!"