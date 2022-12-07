sm lenne estate.jpg

Lenne Estate in July 2021. Steve Lutz and co-founder Karen Lutz, his wife, have sold Lenne Estate, their approximately 21-acre vineyard in Yamhill, Ore., to Jory Property Holdings LLC, a partnership between Eugene Labunsky and Jared Etzel.

 Courtesy of Lenne Estate

YAMHILL, Ore. — To move toward retirement, Oregon wine business owner Steve Lutz, 66, has sold his vineyard to one of his wine club members.

The transaction comes as the Oregon wine industry faces a ripple of retirements.

