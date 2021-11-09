YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Tree Fruit Association, or WSTFA, Nov. 9 released its latest 2021 apple crop estimate, confirming what growers had predicted earlier this fall: the state’s crop this year is significantly smaller than average.
This latest report predicts that the apple crop will weigh in at about 118.26 million 40-pound boxes, about 10 million fewer boxes than the five-year average of 128.3 million boxes.
The report, based on a survey of WSTFA members, represents fruit picked for the fresh market through Oct. 31 plus a best estimate of the volume that remains to be harvested.
The smaller crop, growers say, is mostly due to this summer’s heat waves, which damaged fruit across the region.
“High heat earlier in the season affected what was ultimately picked in some cases,” Jon DeVaney, president of WSTFA, said in a statement Tuesday.
Apple harvest is still wrapping up for some Washington varieties, DeVaney said, and the association’s members are reporting smaller-than-average crops of some varieties including Honeycrisp, Galas and Red Delicious.
Some varieties performed decently despite the heat. At the Washington Apple Commission meeting the Capital Press attended Oct. 21, growers said Fujis, Cosmic Crisps and Granny Smiths are all either on-target or up in volume, along with Cripps Pink and some other proprietary varieties.
Although several growers at the October commission meeting said that their organic volumes were down 3% to 8%, DeVaney said the organic crop is still projected to be more than 15 million boxes.
The quality, growers and industry leaders say, looks good, with excellent sizing and coloring.
“In spite of the smaller harvest, we are seeing high-quality fruit, and consumers can expect delicious Washington apples throughout 2022,” said DeVaney.
Several marketing experts, including Brian Focht, manager of Washington Apple Growers Marketing Association in Wenatchee, have told the Capital Press they’re generally optimistic about freight-on-board prices this year since fruit quality appears good and demand strong.
