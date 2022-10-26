The winegrape crops in Idaho and Washington state were delayed by a cool spring but were able to catch up during the long, warm fall, growers report.
Southwest Idaho grape grower and winemaker Gregg Alger calls the 2022 season a “tale of two tails” due to its late start and finish.
Total heat units in the year’s first half were even fewer than in 2011, which was “very cold” but the growing season finished with extended warmth, said Alger, winemaker and principal at Huston Vineyards.
In 2011, “we had a number of blocks we harvested that never hit sugar levels,” he said. “This year, we are hitting sugar levels and pH’s that are nicely balanced. We have some beautiful vines.”
Above-normal temperatures from midsummer into fall, and a lack of early frost, made the difference this year, Alger said on Oct. 24. He expected his harvest to end Nov. 4, more than a week later than usual.
Harvest in the region typically starts around Labor Day “but this year is mostly occurring in October,” said Jake Cragin, viticulturist with Skyline and Sawtooth vineyards.
“Everybody is bringing reds in at the same time,” Ron Bitner of Bitner Vineyards said Oct. 26. Waiting on limited processing capacity presented an opportunity to let his red grapes “hang as late as I can so acids aren’t so high.”
The heat allowed the crop to catch up, Cragin said. His yields are about 15% above the long-term average and well above those of the extremely hot 2021. Quality — controlled to a large extent through irrigation and canopy management practices — looks excellent.
Results were similar for his company in Oregon and Washington.
In southwest Idaho, “it was hot when it needed to be, and we had a warmer fall,” Cragin said. “It’s just now getting cold.”
Moya Shatz Dolsby, Idaho Wine Commission executive director, said the gradual arrival of cold lets vines shut down slowly. In contrast, a cold snap can cause damage that lasts into the next growing season.
Arthur “Bud” Reece of Cold Springs Winery more than doubled his tonnage from the same number of acres by changing nutrient management and trimming practices.
“I anticipated a longer summer so everything would ripen,” he said. “It seems like I succeeded on that shot in the dark.”
In the north-central region, Lindsay Creek Vineyards winemaker and owner Art McIntosh said his harvest is about two weeks behind after the cold, wet spring.
“We’re a little slow getting our sugar levels up in the grapes,” he said. Yield is yet to be determined but so far looks good.
In Washington state, the country’s second-largest wine producer, harvest is two to four weeks behind, depending on the location and variety, said Heather Bradshaw, communications director for the state Wine Commission. A late freeze came in April, before much of the annual bud break occurred. The freeze, and the cold and wet May and June, delayed ripening.
“Luckily, the late-summer and early fall weather has been beautiful, dry and unseasonably warm through mid-October,” she said. Quality is high “with great concentration, flavor and structure,” and yields so far are higher compared to those of recent years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.