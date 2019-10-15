ROSEBURG, Ore. — The impact of the heavy, wet snow that fell back at the end of February in central Douglas County and southern Lane County is being felt again by hazelnut growers, this time during harvest.
Many growers in those Southern Oregon areas are reporting nut harvests of only 50 to 60% of normal.
“All along just about everybody was estimating a very large reduction from their normal yields,” said Steve Renquist, the Oregon State University Extension horticultural specialist for Douglas County. “There was a lot of tree damage from the snow.”
Depending on the area, 18 to 24 inches of snow fell in a 36-hour period. In mature hazelnut trees with a good canopy that held the snow to a certain point, branches split or broke. Some tree trunks split and a few trees fell over.
The damage resulted in less nut bearing branches.
“I felt I lost 40 to 50% of the bearing wood,” said Garry Rodakowski, whose orchard is in the Vida, Ore., area east of Eugene.
He said that area got 22 inches of snow.
“I’m probably getting a little over a box of nuts to the acre (this year),” Rodakowski said. “The past average was two boxes.”
Norm Lehne, who farms in the Garden Valley area west of Roseburg, said his hazelnut crop was 40 to 50% of normal.
“I’ve seen no devastation like this,” said Lehne, who first planted hazelnut trees in 1989. “This has definitely been the worst event by a long shot. The worst damage was done to the older orchards because of their canopies.”
Bill Miller, who has a 14-year-old hazelnut orchard is near Umpqua, Ore., said he anticipated more damage when he was clearing up the broken branches and trees following the snow storm. But he figured the recent harvest of his orchard produced about 60% of the normal yield of nuts.
Besides breakage, the Miller orchard lost about a dozen trees that split down their trunks or completely fell over.
The growers with younger trees said those orchards didn’t suffer as much damage because their branches aren’t as filled out as older trees.
“Those younger trees are producing a good crop,” said Lehne.
Jason Perrott has a young orchard near Coburg, Ore. None of his trees are older than 7 years old.
“Our trees are fairly young and pliable. We also had an aggressive pruning program so our trees weathered the storm very well. We feel fortunate and certainly feel for the growers who had more damage. It does make me nervous about upcoming storms as our trees get older.”
Lehne noted one positive. Because the damaged trees ended up with less bearing wood and less crop, more of a tree’s energy went into the remaining wood and nuts, producing a larger nut on the average.
Rodakowski said he hoped to break even with the present price of 83 cents a pound for his limited crop covering his expenses that include clean up of the broken wood after the storm. He said in his 50 years of working in hazelnut orchards, this is the third time he’s seen such damage from a storm.
The growers estimate it’ll take three to five years for their trees to recover from the snow damage.
“When you cut off something the size of your arm, I think it’ll take three to four years before it gets back to normal,” Miller said. “But I guess we shouldn’t complain. We’ve had it pretty darn good down here for a long time. We usually get a little better weather down here than up north, so we haven’t had a storm like this in quite a while.”
Assuming another heavy snow storm doesn’t come along, Renquist anticipates good production again in a couple of years.
“By 2021, with all the repruning and the reinvigoration of the wood, there will probably be some big yields,” he said.