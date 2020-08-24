U.S. Apple Association forecasts 253.3 million, 42-pound boxes of fresh and processing apples from this fall’s harvest, which is 3.5% higher than the estimate by New York’s Premier Apple Cooperative in June.
It means the 2020-21 sales season could be another challenging one for U.S. apple marketers, says Desmond O’Rourke, world apple analyst and retired Washington State University agricultural economist.
Demand for apples could suffer if income drops and inflation increases because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he says.
“It is estimated that 27 million boxes were sold at less than $15 per box in the 2019-20 season. The industry cannot sustain that level of depressed prices for much longer,” O’Rourke said.
Breakeven is generally about $20 to $21 per box.
On the positive side for U.S. marketers, Europe’s apple crop is expected to be down 7.8%, China may be down 5% and Mexico will be down 24% due to drought, O’Rourke said.
“However, Leighton Romney (CEO of Chihuahua-based Mexican apple grower/importer Paquime) warned that because of the weak Mexican economy, high unemployment and the impact of COVID-19, exports to Mexico will be more difficult than usual,” O’Rourke said.
Mexico is the largest U.S. apple export market.
The U.S. Apple Association forecast was made at the association’s annual outlook conference, Aug. 20-21, which was online this year because of COVID-19.
Jim Bair, U.S. Apple Association president and CEO, said the industry met the challenges of the 2019-20 sales season and that he’s cautiously optimistic about the coming season.
Federal aid has helped apple growers weather the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“We put together sales data on more than 43 million boxes of apples between Jan. 15 and April 15 and proved beyond a doubt that apples had experienced drastic price declines due to COVID-19,” Bair said in explaining the association won federal relief.
In the past year, the association worked for passage of USMCA, the U.S.-China trade deal and labor reform that passed the House.
After more than a year of trade tensions, apple exports moved up again, Bair said.
The association forecast was even with a 253.5 million-box estimate by USDA. It is 3% less than the USDA final count of 262.3 million boxes from 2019 and 2% less than the five-year average.
The forecast pegs Washington’s fresh and processing crop at 176.2 million boxes, down 3%, New York at 32 million is up 2% and Michigan at 22.5 million was the same as last year.
The next tier: Pennsylvania, 8.5 million, down 30%; California, 6.4 million, down 11%; Virginia, 3.8 million, down 16%; and Oregon 3.8 million, up 9%.
While the Washington State Tree Fruit Association earlier this month forecast a 134 million-box fresh only crop, Brian Focht, manager of the Washington Apple Growers Marketing Association in Wenatchee, said the industry goal is to harvest the best 125 million boxes of apples as COVID-19 protocols make it questionable that all the fruit can get harvested.
The state association recently announced it will hold its annual meeting in December online because of COVID-19.