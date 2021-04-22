ROSEBURG, Ore. — A farm owned by former Oregon state Sen. Jeff Kruse was fined $12,236 for illegal burning more than a year ago near the South Umpqua River.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued the penalty Feb. 24 to Kruse Farms, of Roseburg, though the incident actually took place in February 2020.
According to DEQ, Douglas County firefighters responded to an open burn complaint at Kruse Farms. Crews arrived and extinguished the fire, which included approximately 233 cubic yards of polyester fabric used as a soil cover between rows of sugar beets.
State law prohibits open burning of plastics, which can create both noxious odors and toxic air pollutants. Furthermore, DEQ alleges the fire was within 200 yards of the South Umpqua River, creating a risk of ash in the waterway.
Kruse Farms is appealing the fine. While he does not deny the burning took place, Jeff Kruse said he does not feel the punishment fits the crime.
"The closest house to where I burned is a little under a half-mile away," Kruse told the Capital Press. "I wasn't putting any animals or people at risk with it."
Kruse disputed several facts laid out by DEQ. First, he said the size of the burn pile was significantly overstated by the Douglas County Fire District. A spokesman for DEQ said the pile was reportedly 30 feet by 40 feet, and 10 feet high, though Kruse claims it was only 5 feet in diameter.
Secondly, Kruse said the only time he's ever had water from the Umpqua River reach where he burned was in 1964, during a 100-year flood.
"What DEQ is doing, there is a maximum fine for an offense," Kruse said. "I don't think this meets that standard. We can come to an agreement on a different number."
The material, known as Reemay, was used as row covering for growing sugar beets, Kruse said. Row covering helps retain heat in the soil, providing a boost for the crop.
Rather than hauling the cloth to the dump — where it would stay forever — Kruse said Reemay "actually burns pretty darn clean, if you have it hot enough."
Kruse Farms grows a wide variety of produce for sale at its farm stand and bakery. Kruse said the business has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, and such a large fine would be potentially devastating.
"I really don't think the objective should be to jeopardize somebody's ability to be in business," he said. "A fine of that size does that for us. We've had to take out loans to keep going, and this just adds insult to injury."
In addition to farming, Kruse served more than 20 years as a Republican senator in the Oregon Legislature. He resigned his post in 2018 after an investigation determined he engaged in a pattern of "unwelcome physical contact toward females in the workplace." Kruse has denied any wrongdoing.