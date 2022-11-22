EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery, one of Oregon's largest wine producers, just grew even larger by acquiring longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre operation near Junction City.

The purchase reflects a broader trend; the past few years have been accompanied by an uptick in mergers and acquisitions in the Oregon wine industry.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you