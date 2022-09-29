EMMETT, Idaho — Lance Phillips is on track to turn his first profit in the eight seasons he has owned Gem Orchards. He figures that for now he has found just the right size for his operation.

“I have opportunities to expand,” the Emmett, Idaho, grower said. “But I want to make sure: Can I market it first? I want to be very cautious with expansion. I don’t want to lose my personal touch.”

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon.

