An Environmental Protection Agency attorney at a court hearing last week in St. Louis defended banning chlorpyrifos, but conceded the pesticide may be safe on some crops.
The EPA has the power to limit how pesticides are used, or ban them outright, EPA attorney Laura Glickman told a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
"EPA doesn't dispute that there may be some combination of tolerances that could potentially meet the safety standard, but that doesn't render its decision unreasonable," Glickman said.
The EPA banned chlorpyrifos last year, yielding after years of lawsuits that claimed the pesticide was a hazard to the brains of unborn children whose mothers are exposed to the chemical.
Farm groups and pesticide manufacturer Gharda Chemical International are appealing the ban. Chlorpyrifos has been safe and effective since 1965 and remains a vital defense against pests, the groups argue.
To limit exposure to chlorpyrifos, the EPA in 2020 proposed limiting its use to 11 crops: alfalfa, apples, asparagus, cherries, citrus, cotton, peaches, soybeans, sugar beets, strawberries and wheat.
The EPA was still evaluating its proposal when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last year gave the agency 60 days to decide.
To meet the deadline, EPA banned the pesticide for all food uses, but never repudiated its position that chlorpyrifos would be safe if limited to the 11 crops.
At the hearing Dec. 15, judges bore in on whether the EPA ban was driven by science or an impatient 9th Circuit Court.
"It feels like the normal process got short-circuited," Judge David Stras said.
"Were the deadlines too short for the EPA?" he asked. "Was it possible to complete everything you wanted to complete in the short deadline given by the 9th circuit?"
EPA "bent over backward" to retain some uses, but couldn't get commitments from pesticide makers, such as Gharda, to voluntarily cancel some registered uses, Glickman said.
EPA didn't have a choice, but to revoke all uses on food, she said.
Attorney Nash Long, representing Gharda and farm groups, disputed the claim that Gharda wasn't willing to cancel some uses. Besides, EPA didn't need Gharda's permission to narrow chlorpyrifos' uses, he said.
"It does not need any cooperation from Gharda or any other registrant," Long said. "There was nothing that forced this decision (a ban) out of EPA."
The USDA has defended chlorpyrifos over the years. In September, the USDA sent a letter to the EPA criticizing its "abrupt revocation of all tolerances."
By completely banning chlorpyrifos, the EPA ignored its prior position and "created unnecessary chaos and confusion," wrote USDA director of pesticide management policy Kimberly Nesci.
Nesci praised EPA as an internationally respected leader in pesticide safety, but added: "We believe that the chlorpyrifos example is a deviation from this model."
