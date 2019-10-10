RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. is expected to rule soon on a request from tree fruit growers for a preliminary injunction to halt an increase in the minimum wage for tree fruit workers.
During the Oct. 9 arguments, the judge said he understands harvest is underway and that a decision is needed quickly, said Peter Spadoni, a Wenatchee attorney representing McDougall & Sons Inc. and Columbia Fruit Packers Inc., both of Wenatchee, and Evans Fruit Co., of Cowiche.
He may rule on the injunction within a week, Spadoni said.
“I feel Judge Mendoza was well prepared, understood the issues and is seriously trying to arrive at the correct answer,” Spadoni said.
On July 24, the U.S. Department of Labor notified growers using H-2A-visa foreign guestworkers of a 97-cent increase in the minimum wage for H-2A and domestic workers in the same orchards. The higher wage went into effect July 23.
The minimum wage was increased from $15.03 to $16 per hour based on a state Employment Security Department survey of 2018 prevailing wages.
“ESD took an unreasonably small sampling of a minority of apple harvester employers, then used fuzzy math to extrapolate unrealistic numbers and for many more employers and farmworkers, in an effort to artificially inflate the pool of survey respondents and thereby endeavor to satisfy the requirements…,” states the lawsuit, which the tree fruit companies filed Sept. 3.
The higher wage will cause “irreparable harm” in labor costs in 2019 and into the future, the lawsuit states.
In court Oct. 9, Spadoni and his law partner, Sally Harmeling, presented declarations from growers of more than 75% of the 2018 tonnage showing they paid $14.12 per hour for most of the tonnage picked and $16 or above for only 1.5% of the tonnage.
“Unfortunately, just proving $16 could not have been the prevailing and most commonly paid rate isn’t sufficient. We have to show DOL was arbitrary or capricious in their method of establishing the rate,” Spadoni said.
Statistician Stephen Bronars submitted a declaration that the increase was arbitrary and capricious because ESD did not follow regulations, did not survey enough employers or workers and did not use reliable extrapolation methodologies.
Mendoza, the judge, already granted a temporary injunction halting a 50% wage increase for blueberry pickers in a similar case on Sept. 9.
Trials on the merits of both cases have yet to be set.