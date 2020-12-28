A federal judge in California has issued an injunction stopping a minimum wage freeze for H-2A-visa agricultural foreign guestworkers and ordering the U.S. Department of Labor to use previously established methodology to set minimum wages for 2021.
U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd, a 2015 Obama appointee in the court’s eastern district in Fresno, granted the injunction Dec. 23 saying it is likely the plaintiff, the United Farm Workers union, will prevail on its assertion that DOL violated procedures in implementing the freeze for nonrange workers.
That means all guestworkers except those who work as shepherds.
About 242,000 of 275,000 H-2A jobs certified for 2020 were farmworkers and laborers on farms that grow crops, including fruits and vegetables.
On Nov. 2, DOL announced the two-year freeze of the Adverse Effect Wage Rate, known by the initials AEWR. After that, the AEWR was to increase at the rate of inflation.
Agricultural groups for years have said the AEWR, intended to keep wages of foreign workers high enough that they don’t adversely affect wages and employment of domestic workers, have artificially propelled wages of foreign and domestic agricultural workers higher than the rate of inflation and excessively increasing growers’ production costs.
“This injunction drives uncertainty into business. As small as margins are, it’s not a happy thing,” said Michael Marsh, president and CEO of the National Council of Agricultural Employers, in Washington, D.C.
“Not knowing what the wage rules and rates for 2021 will be makes it extremely difficult for growers to plan for the season ahead,” said Tim Kovis, a Washington State Tree Fruit Association spokesman.
Marsh noted UFW does not represent H-2A workers but that its members benefit from wage increases driven by higher AEWRs.
DOL and UFW have 14 days to present a plan of how to set AEWRs for 2021, Marsh said.
USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service farm labor surveys, which are the basis for setting new AEWRs at the start of each year, were halted a couple of months ago for 2020 and probably won’t be completed until February, he said.
Meanwhile, DOL and UFW could agree to allow current rates to continue, he said.
The UFW lawsuit against the freeze may be heard later in spring, or a new Biden administration could withdraw DOL’s opposition, he said.
Whether the Trump administration will finalize other H-2A rule changes before it ends is unknown, he said.
The AEWR increased 22.8% in Nevada, Utah and Colorado in 2019 while the national average went up 6.3%.
The national average went up 5.58% in 2020.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour while the AEWR ranges from $11.71 to $15.83, the highest being in Oregon and Washington.
The Employment Cost Index, measuring non-farm employee compensation, increased an average of 2.54% a year from 2015 through 2019 while the AEWR increased 4.48%, Marsh said.
That shows the increase in agricultural wages “massively outpaced” wage increases in the rest of the economy, Marsh said.
The cumulative increases in six AEWR regions over the same three years was 19.8% to 26.53% while the ECI increase was only 10.54%, he said.