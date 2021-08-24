Human trafficking and discrimination claims by two ex-farmworkers can't form the basis of a class-action lawsuit against Washington fruit company Stemilt Growers, a federal judge has ruled.
The two workers' complaints are "plagued by individual issues," disqualifying them representing 1,200 Mexican nationals who picked for Stemilt in 2017, U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. ruled.
"The sprawling physical and factual landscape of this case ... render this case generally too unwieldy and unfit for class treatment," Mendoza wrote in a ruling released Aug. 20.
Columbia Legal Services and a Seattle law firm, Keller Rohrback, sought to recover damages for the alleged abuse of H-2A workers in 36 orchards operated by Stemilt Ag Services, owned by Wenatchee-based Stemilt Growers.
Mendoza denied letting the most serious claims alleging intimidation and racism go forward as a class-action suit.
The judge allowed one complaint related to disclosing the terms of employment to be pressed as a class-action suit.
Workers received the disclosure form in January, but were not given the identical form in August when they started a second H-2A contract.
Mendoza said he wasn't ruling on the merits of the complaint, only that it qualified as a class-action suit.
Columbia Legal Services attorney Diana Garcia said Tuesday that no decision has been made on whether to continue with the suit. "Our clients still need time to process it," she said.
She criticized the ruling, saying Stemilt "walked off with a decision that pretty much let them off the hook."
Efforts to obtain comment from Stemilt were unsuccessful.
Attorneys filed the lawsuit last year on behalf of Gilberto Gomez Garcia and Jonathan Gomez Rivera.
The suit alleges Garcia, Rivera and other workers were threatened with being sent back to Mexico if they didn't pick at least three bins of apples a day. The quota was illegal because it wasn't in the workers' contract, the suit claims.
Stemilt said it set the three-bin standard in a desperate bid to increase productivity. The standard, however, was not enforced in all orchards, and managers coached low-performing workers before disciplining them, according to the company.
Judge Mendoza agreed with Stemilt that "complicating matters" was an alleged scheme by two Stemilt employees who oversaw the company's H-2A program.
The two allegedly secretly formed a H-2A consulting business and farmed out their work to themselves, collecting from Stemilt their salaries and consulting fees, according to court records.
Late in the harvest, Stemilt uncovered the scheme and fired the two workers. Some H-2A workers purportedly left with the two fired employees and violated their visas by seeking another job in the U.S.
Piece-rate apple pickers were guaranteed at least $107 a day in hourly wages. Stemilt blamed low productivity on one of the fired employers telling workers they didn't need to worry about how much they picked, even though the contract required a "sustained" and "bona fide" effort.
Rivera, one of the two named plaintiffs, was an especially poor performer, frequently picking between a half and 1.5 bins a day, according to Stemilt.
Mendoza said these "thorny issues" would come up at a trial, taking focus away from issues that all workers had in common.