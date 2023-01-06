Glory cherry (copy)

Gordon Goodwin, a cherry grower, examines cherries from his Glory cultivar in this Capital Press file photo. The Canadian government claims it already patented the variety as Staccato, but a federal judge has declared that patent invalid.

 Capital Press File

A federal judge has determined the Canadian government cannot enforce its patent for a popular late-season cherry variety against several farms in Washington.

Canada’s agriculture ministry accused the growers of propagating the Staccato cherry cultivar without permission, but Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian has now declared the patent void and rejected the infringement claim against the three farms.

