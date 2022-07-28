Japanese beetles, invasive insects that eat agricultural crops, have been found in Wapato, Wash., about 30 miles northwest of where the state Department of Agriculture is battling an infestation.
A Wapato resident captured three Japanese beetles eating peas and grapes in his garden, the agriculture department said Wednesday. The department confirmed the detection Monday.
The department this spring started what it expects will be a multi-year eradication campaign in Grandview in Yakima County by applying a pesticide to lawns.
Finding Japanese beetles so far from the infestation indicates they are spreading quickly, said Camilo Acosta, the department's Japanese beetle eradication coordinator.
In 2020, three Japanese beetles were found in the Grandview area. The department trapped more than 24,000 beetles last year. The beetles forage on more than 300 plants, including roses, grapes and hops.
Japanese beetle adults are metallic green and brown and have tufts of white hair on their sides. The grubs overwinter in the soil and emerge in the spring and feed throughout the summer.
The agriculture department urged growers in Yakima and Benton counties to monitor for the beetles.
The department encouraged people to trap beetles through mid-October.
"Trapping will catch adult beetles, which can lower their population and is another way to limit the spread of this pest," Acosta said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.