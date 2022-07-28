Japanese beetle

A Japanese beetle clings to a plant in Yakima County, Wash.

 WSDA

Japanese beetles, invasive insects that eat agricultural crops, have been found in Wapato, Wash., about 30 miles northwest of where the state Department of Agriculture is battling an infestation.

A Wapato resident captured three Japanese beetles eating peas and grapes in his garden, the agriculture department said Wednesday. The department confirmed the detection Monday.

