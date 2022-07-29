A single Japanese beetle trapped in Richland, Wash., has heightened concerns within the state Department of Agriculture that the invasive pest is spreading in south-central Washington.
An agriculture department employee was surprised to find the beetle Thursday during a routine check of a pest trap, according to the department.
The beetle was more than 35 miles east of an infestation in Grandview. Earlier in the week, the department confirmed that a gardener had found three beetles in Wapato, 30 miles west of Grandview.
"Finding two detections so far from the original grid in two separate directions suggests the Japanese beetle population is spreading very quickly," Camilo Acosta, Japanese beetle eradication project coordinator, said in a statement.
"The longer the invasive pest continues to thrive here, the more difficult and expensive it will be to control," Acosta said.
Japanese beetles, Popillia japonica Newman, forage on more than 300 types of plants, including high-value crops such as hops and grapes, which are grown in south-central Washington.
Beetles have now been found in a 65-mile corridor along Interstate 82. The department has set out more traps and checked area nurseries in response.
The department asked growers and residents to watch for and report beetles, especially in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties.
Japanese beetle adults are metallic green and brown and have tufts of white hair on their sides.
The agriculture department began what it expects will be a multi-year eradication campaign last spring by applying pesticides to lawns in a 49-square mile area in and around Grandview.
The department has also proposed a quarantine to prohibit yard waste or other untreated material that could harbor Japanese beetles from leaving Grandview.
Oregon and Idaho have battled Japanese beetle infestations. Washington had escaped an infestation of the pests until they started appearing in growing numbers in 2020.
