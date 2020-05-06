Stay-at-home mandates and social-distancing guidelines amid COVID-19 concerns have changed how Michelle Cappo approaches developing Jam Sessions Idaho LLC, a business she started that grows and preserves fruits and vegetables.
She started the business in Idaho Falls in September and got good initial feedback on her jams, sauces and preserves from attendees of food-and-craft fairs as well as operators of restaurants and bakeries.
“A lot of that has changed,” Cappo said. “I am spending more time in product development and gardening than I would in marketing.”
She is spending substantial time developing recipes — sent to a lab and then the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval as safe and shelf-stable for two years — and working to update the Master Food Preserver certification she earned in 1990. University of Idaho Extension now calls it Master Food Safety Advisor.
“Most food preservers are limited to tested recipes for food-safety reasons,” said Cappo, who soon plans to offer in-home and online instruction as well as demonstrations at public events. “You don’t want to pull something off a produce shelf or out of a garden and put it in a jar on an untested recipe.”
“I am spending a lot of time on having new recipes tested, to have new things on the market,” she said. For example, her black currant barbecue sauce and Damson plum wild-game sauce samples recently secured FDA approval.
Cappo said she is contemplating creating a fish sauce containing Red Sumac, a plant common in her area and often considered invasive. “A lot of people don’t know it’s edible. Why not put it into a food product and bring awareness?”
“And I could rattle off a couple of new flavors I’m working on for jams and sauces,” she said.
Food-safety educators “also are trying to expand recipes because people get tired of the same old thing,” Cappo said. “And people before the pandemic were starting to use jams in different ways” such as with meats and cheeses on charcuterie boards.
She has seen since early March an approximately 40% increase in traffic to social-media platforms that specialize in food preservation and increased enrollment in the Master Food Safety Advisor program.
Cappo’s products are sourced from her fruit trees, a grape arbor and various berry, vegetable and herb plants on her property.
She offers to teach others how to make best use of excess fruit they grow.
Reducing food waste is one of Cappo’s core principles. USDA estimates more than 30% of the country’s food supply goes to waste.
“Part of our cultural history of America was built on farming and utilizing the natural resources we have,” she said. “That is one reason I do what I do.”
Cappo also worked as a commercial appraiser for about 15 years in several Western states, and did canning as a hobby. She and her husband, Christopher, moved to Idaho Falls in March 2019.