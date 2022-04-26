CORVALLIS, Ore. — Deciding when to start irrigating vineyards each season is a question of economic objectives, says Alec Levin, an assistant professor of viticulture at Oregon State University's Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center.
Everything is a trade-off, Levin explained. Are growers trying to maximize their yields? Or are they willing to sacrifice some yield for a bump in quality, and presumably price?
"Initiating irrigation is an annual management decision," Levin said. "That's why the question is such an important one to answer."
Levin conducted an experiment last year on three vineyard sites in the Rogue Valley of southwest Oregon to shed some clarity on the subject. He presented his findings April 26 during the Oregon Wine Research Institute's annual Grape Day at the OSU campus in Corvallis.
For his trial, Levin and his research team chose sites near Eagle Point, Jacksonville and Ashland, each with differences in elevation, soil type and available moisture in the top meter of soil. They divided each vineyard into rows where irrigation was applied at different starting points ranging from as early as June 1 to as late as Aug. 23.
All grapes received the same rate of irrigation, and all were harvested before the end of September, Levin said.
The starting dates for each irrigation treatment were determined by what is known as "stem water potential," or SWI, a measurement of pressure used to gauge how hard the vines are working to pull water from the ground.
Vines work harder in drier conditions, Levin said, so the longer irrigation is delayed, the lower the SWI value, which is measured in units known as "bars."
What they found was the longer they waited to turn on water, yields saw a mostly linear reduction of 14-28%. Berry size also decreased by 6-25%.
"The longer you wait, the less yield you'll have. Full stop," Levin said.
However, waiting for certain periods did produce a bump in both sugar content and anthocyanins — compounds that contribute to wine color. They can influence a wine's quality, leading to a higher potential price.
That is where the trade-off comes into play, Levin said. Starting irrigation earlier means growers can maximize production, though waiting could result in sweeter, deeper-colored wines that fetch more money from consumers.
"If you can get a price premium for improved quality, then it might pay to wait," Levin summarized. "If it doesn't, there is really no economic incentive to do so."
According to Levin's data, vines with an SWI of around minus-7 bars will result in maximum yields. By delaying irrigation and pushing the vines to an SWI of minus-10 bars, growers can boost sugar content by 0.2% with a 7% yield reduction.
Waiting even longer when the vines have an SWI of minus-12 bars increases wine anthoycanins by 13%, with a yield loss of 15%.
"It's a decision you must make for what you are after," Levin said.
Levin said his team continues to study what other carryover effects the start of irrigation may have on winegrapes, such as the impact on tannins.