Washington farmworkers forced to isolate by COVID-19 will be eligible for paid medical leave beginning next week.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation Thursday allowing domestic and foreign farmworkers to collect benefits, even if they wouldn't normally qualify. Paid leave will encourage workers to quarantine, rather than risk infecting co-workers, Inslee said.
"We have heard about folks who have been unable or unwilling to isolate, even though they were positive because they had to feed their family," Inslee said at a press conference in Olympia.
Earlier in the day, Inslee went to Okanogan County in north-central Washington and met with local officials, growers and farmworker representatives. COVID-19 cases there have soared in recent weeks. Two infected Gebbers Farms workers, one from Mexico and one from Jamaica, have died.
Okanogan Public Health on Friday encouraged all county residents to be tested. The tests are free. A National Guard unit will go the county to help with testing.
Inslee said he hoped more testing, better access to medical care and paid leave will slow the rate of infection in Okanogan County, especially among farmworkers in labor-intensive agriculture.
"You recognize that in the real world, there isn't something called zero risk. If we're going to eat, there is going to be some risk. And it's a hard thing to realize, but it is the circumstance," he said.
Farmworkers infected with COVID-19 or quarantined because they've been exposed will be eligible for up to $860 over two weeks, according to the proclamation.
Employers will pay workers and be reimbursed from a $3 million fund, a governor's spokeswoman said. The money will come from the federal CARES Act. Foreign workers, as well as U.S. workers, are eligible.
United Farm Workers National Vice President Erik Nicholson said paid leave will keep the agricultural workforce healthier. "It's in all of our interest," he said.
"It's been something we've been advocating for for months. It's been a big hole," Nicholson said. "It (the lack of paid leave) has been putting workers in a horrible situation in making a decision they never should have had to make."
The Inslee administration also has set aside $40 million from the CARES Act for payments to people who are not in the country legally and not eligible for federal stimulus checks.
Some 38,000 people will receive $1,000 checks in October, totaling $38 million. The other $2 million will go to a contractor and at least five subcontractors for distributing the money. The state has not yet picked the contractor.
"This immigrant relief fund is going to help workers who are the backbone of our agricultural economy and many other parts of our economy," Inslee said.
Okanogan County's infection rate in the past 14 days has been 395 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, county health officials reported Friday. The rate is roughly triple the state average.
Before his Olympia press conference, Inslee held a separate phone call with reporters to talk about his trip to Okanogan County. "It's no secret that labor-intensive agriculture presents environments that are just ripe for high transmission rates," he said.
Lowering transmission rates will require workers taking precautions off the job, Inslee said.
"Frequently what we're finding is that people who work in agriculture become infected during their social lives, personal lives, and them come into the agricultural environment," he said.