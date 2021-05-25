OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee declined Monday to repeal COVID-related rules for housing farmworkers, requiring fully vaccinated farmworkers to wear masks in off hours even as he relaxes rules for other industries.
The governor formally rejected a petition from the Washington Farm Bureau and Wafla, a supplier of foreign farmworkers. The groups appealed to Inslee to drop the year-old emergency rules.
The health emergency continues and repealing the rules would be premature, according to the governor’s office. Inslee and his cabinet will update COVID requirements as the threat of the virus wanes, according to his office.
The Farm Bureau and Wafla contend the rules are unreasonable, especially since nearly all workers are vaccinated. The groups submitted the petition May 14, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people could safely resume their pre-pandemic activities.
The farm groups said Tuesday that Inslee is holding agriculture to a different standard than other businesses.
“We were greatly disappointed in just a flat-out dismissal of our concerns,” Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said Tuesday.
The emergency rules limit the use of bunk beds to shelters housing no more than 15 isolated workers. The restriction reduces capacity in company housing.
Isolated 15-worker groups can share restrooms, kitchens and buses with other isolated 15-worker groups if all workers are fully vaccinated, but the fully vaccinated workers must wear masks and be socially distanced.
Farmers, who are responsible for seeing that workers obey the rules, are being forced to spend time enforcing absurd regulations or risk being fined, Wafla CEO Dan Fazio said.
The mask requirement contradicts the governor’s announcement Friday that vaccinated employees can work without masks, Fazio said.
“There is growing anger in the farm community,” he said. “We can’t go through the harvest with these rules. ... It’s beyond crazy.”
The emergency rules have been extended until at least Sept. 6.
Even with the CDC’s new guidance, the threat of infection remains, Inslee wrote, responding to the petition.
The Health Department and Labor and Industries have taken a “measured approach” to relaxing the housing rules, according to Inslee.
“I have not wavered in my view that agricultural workers living in worker housing facilities are particularly vulnerable to the disease, although I am optimistic that vaccination rates will continue to improve in the coming months,” Inslee stated.
The farm groups contend the restrictions are counterproductive. With housing capacity reduced, more employees must live in the community, where workers are more likely to get COVID, they argue.
Testing last year by the Health Department supports the farm groups’ position. Employees at Gebbers Farms in Central Washington were three times more likely to contract the virus if they lived in the community, rather than company housing.
Gebbers has appealed a $2 million fine for not housing or transporting workers in numbers prescribed by the state.
Although the state has issued new mask guidelines for vaccinated workers, it has not repealed COVID-related workplace rules for agriculture.
Farms are struggling to keep up with the rules, Stuhlmiller said. “It is so confusing. Nobody knows what the law is, frankly,” he said.