CERES, Calif. — Christine Gemperle's orchard was getting old.
She and her brother, Erich, farmers in Ceres, Calif., near Modesto, wondered what to do with a 20-acre block of almond trees ranging from 22 to 58 years old.
Traditional orchard removal methods — either push and burn or chip and haul away — didn't appeal to the Gemperles.
"We weren't gonna burn it," said Christine Gemperle. "California has enough fires."
The brother and sister decided to try something new: a little-used practice just coming in vogue called whole orchard recycling: a zero-waste method in which an old orchard is ground up and reapplied to the soil so its organic matter can feed the next generation of trees.
According to University of California Cooperative Extension researchers Brent Holtz, fruit cultivation farm adviser, and Mae Culumber, nut crops adviser, whole orchard recycling provides tree fruit and nut growers who wish to remove unproductive and dead trees with a sustainable removal method.
In a recent report, Holtz and Culumber found that whole orchard recycling can lead to better water and carbon storage, soil health, irrigation efficiency and increased yields.
According to the study, almond trees planted on a recycled orchard showed a 2,000-pound kernel per acre increase during six years of production compared to trees growing where the previous orchard was burned.
Whole orchard recycling has downsides, too: high costs, time-consuming tasks and potential dangers. Growers and researchers say mistakes to avoid include insufficient planning, applying too little fertilizer, not spreading wood chips evenly enough and recycling diseased trees.
Gemperle removed her 20-acre block in 2018. She outsourced the labor of pulling and grinding trees at a cost of $700 per acre, then spread the wood chips across the plot for $200 per acre.
The next few months, she added manure to break down the chips, plowed them under with a moldboard plow, deep ripped and disked.
"It was a lot of work," she said.
The results, Gemplerle said, were worth it.
After laying the land fallow, she planted a new set of trees in fall 2019. Today, those two-year-olds are healthy and 10 to 12 feet tall.
"The trees grew great. They're beautiful," she said.
Her sandy-loam soil, too, seems to have increased water holding capacity by 20% to 30%.
Gemperle plans to recycle another old orchard this fall, a 92-acre block.
She isn't alone. Whole orchard recycling is gaining traction among tree crop growers.
"We're making interesting headway there as an industry," said Richard Waycott, president and CEO of the Almond Board of California. "It avoids traditional burning and adds a lot of benefits to the soil."
Bill McKinney, another Modesto-area almond grower, recycled an 8-acre block September 2020 and plans to plant young trees in its place next January or February.
"I'm trying it on a small piece first to get experience," said McKinney. "Based on 10 years of university research, I'm convinced there will be demonstrable benefits over time. Sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith."
Gemperle and McKinney advise farmers considering whole orchard recycling to talk to Extension Service agents and research local grants to offset the costs.