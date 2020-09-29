Southwest Idaho’s winegrape harvest is producing good early results.
“Cluster sizes are looking good and the smoke doesn’t seem to be too much of an issue,” state Wine Commission Executive Director Moya Shatz Dolsby said. “I’m getting mixed messages on yield. Some growers are up and some are down a little bit.”
Idaho has 60 wineries and about 1,300 acres of vineyards. Acreage remains around 2019 levels as plantings offset removals. Reported tons harvested totaled 2,200 last year, 2,800 in 2018, and 370 in 2017 following a record-setting winter that buried the region in snow.
Dolsby said wildfire smoke slowed ripening in spots but hasn’t been heavy enough in southwest Idaho to cause smoke taint, which can damage grapes seriously.
Martin Fujishin was two weeks into harvest Sept. 24 in the popular Sunnyslope growing area between Caldwell and Marsing. He is winemaker and owner at Fujishin Family Cellars and Free Dog Wines, and cellar master at the separately owned Koenig Vineyards.
“So far, yields have been down slightly,” he said. Summer heat and smoke impacts seem minimal.
Early varieties so far show good quality, Fujishin said.
“Lower yield and higher quality typically go hand-in-hand most years,” he said. “Vines can devote more resources to fewer grapes.”
This year’s lower yields partly reflect the October 2019 freeze, which damaged young vines in particular, Fujishin said.
Summer’s late heat, and the many consecutive dry days of late summer and early fall, benefited the crop, he said.
“Overall, it looks like the story of the vintage is going to be slightly lower yields,” Fujishin said. “And of course, it’s all dependent on the weather for the rest of the fall. We are hoping to avoid the early (freezing) temperatures we saw last year.”
Earl Sullivan of Telaya Wine Co. in Garden City said Sept. 25 that grapes for white wines show good quality. As for red grapes, “so far, we’re really happy with the fruit on the vine. We just brought our first red in today.”
Telaya buys grapes from five vineyards in Idaho and three in Washington. Sullivan said while the late, wet spring caused some vine shatter and some variation in grape size, much of the season had less wind and hail than usual. Grapes thus were well established when heat arrived to speed ripening.
“We have a long way to go. It’s early,” he said.
Gary Cunningham of 3 Horse Ranch Vineyards, in the Eagle foothills, said Sept. 28 harvest was about 20% complete. Quality and yield look good.
The steep site often ripens red grapes early.
“Spring was a little behind,” Cunningham said. “We caught up. Fall has been really spectacular, and the weather the next 10 days looks the same.”
He is enjoying the ideal conditions for now.
“By the time we get down to harvesting Cabernet at the end of October and early November, we could be harvesting in the snow,” Cunningham said. “You never can predict.”