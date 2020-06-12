Wineries and other businesses that attract large groups could benefit from the Idaho economy’s final stage of reopening, which is slated to start June 13 as concerns about coronavirus spread persist.
The new stage lifts the previous 50-person limit on gatherings if personal distancing and other safety protocols are maintained, and allows greater flexibility in personal travel.
“We think we will have an increase in sales and in people coming in,” Idaho Wine Commission Executive Director Moya Shatz Dolsby said. Wineries now can host bigger gatherings “including some events they haven’t been able to have.”
But since people still must maintain a six-foot distance from one another, the state’s authorization for larger events will impact wineries differently based on size and layout of tasting rooms and other facilities, she said. The state has about 60 wineries.
Tasting rooms closed after Gov. Brad Little announced a statewide stay-at-home order in late March. Wineries offered deliveries and curbside pickup, but could not reopen to the public until the May 30-June 12 phase, which allowed small groups. At that point, Dolsby said, strategies included focusing on bottle and by-the-glass sales instead of sample tastings, moving small groups from bars to spaced tables, and reducing staff-customer contact.
“Even though the numbers go up, a lot of wineries are limited in terms of space,” said Gregg Alger of Huston Vineyards west of Caldwell. “What we used to put into a really small space is now being changed.”
Though more people will be allowed, “you have to completely rethink the way you are doing it in terms of minimum space requirements,” he said.
Huston Vineyards in recent weeks held some small events, moved tastings to outside tables and required reservations.
“So we were not able to handle as many guests, but we think the customer experience is much higher because people are able to sit down and enjoy as opposed to standing at a bar,” Alger said.
He plans to move the tasting room to a larger building to be constructed in the next year, “which will have more room for guests and help us comply with the six feet.”
Little said Idaho in the most recent two-week monitoring period reduced new COVID-19 cases barely enough to qualify to enter the fourth and final phase of economic reopening.
“We made it, but we are not spiking the football,” he said. More than half of Idaho counties have coronavirus spread, and “there are still some in Idaho not practicing measures to make themselves and each other safe.”
The state epidemiologist, Dr. Christine Hahn, said the trend is “barely downward” following a one-day spike in cases early this month — including several health-care workers — and increased detection as the state tests more people.
“We are concerned. We need to do all we can,” she said. Idaho June 11 reported 42 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing the total to 3,302 including 86 deaths.
In addition to gatherings of any size and a resumption of travel to locations that have no significant ongoing transmission, new guidelines allow, with protocols, unrestricted worksite staffing, visits to congregate facilities, and openings of large venues and nightclubs.
Little could change the guidelines if conditions warrant.