The Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee March 17 endorsed a bill that would redirect “strong beer” tax revenue from wine to hop commissions while compensating the former from the state General Fund.
House Bill 232 addresses strong growth in the state’s hop and beer industries in recent years while recognizing the wine commission’s role in maintaining that sector’s decades-long momentum. The committee voted to send it to the full Senate with a do-pass recommendation. The full House of Representatives March 10 passed it 40-29-1.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said HB 232 fixes current law that treats strong beer as wine, and rightly directs funds to the beer industry while keeping the Idaho Grape Growers and Wine Producers Commission whole.
Representatives of hop, beer and wine industries spoke in favor of the bill, in the works three-plus years. Wine representatives said that while their industry is significant economically, it’s relatively isolated and still small enough to value every research and marketing dollar.
Jeremy Pisca of the Idaho Beer and Wine Distributors Association said he was neutral on HB 232 but concerned about strong-beer tax potentially being used to lobby the Legislature.
David Arkoosh of the Idaho Beer Alliance opposed the bill. He said beer and wine taxes should be separated, and the Idaho Hop Growers Commission has neither a strong enough nexus with beer nor the statutory authority to promote it.
He told Capital Press better options include directing strong-beer tax to a state agency that already promotes beer, such as the Agriculture Department’s Idaho Preferred program, or adding language the bill to direct the hop commission as to what it can do with the funds.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said the hop commission’s enabling statute should be amended to clearly state it can market beer. His motion to send the bill out for amendment was not seconded.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, offered the do-pass motion. The bill isn’t perfect but reflects hard work by the industries, he said.
Legislation in 1988 deemed beer exceeding 4% alcohol by weight (5% by volume) as strong, and taxable as wine. A 1994 law authorized the wine commission to receive 5% of total wine excise tax for wine sold in or out of the state.
HB 232’s purpose statement says almost half of all wine excise tax is derived from strong-beer sales.
Tax revenue from strong beer would be reallocated from wine to hop commissions in steps: 1.5% the first year, 3.5% the second, and 5% in the third and thereafter. The wine commission over the same period would make up the difference by collecting, at a progressively higher rate, excise tax on wine produced and sold in Idaho.
The bill’s fiscal note said the change is expected to reduce the General Fund, sourced by income and sales tax primarily, by $37,413 in Fiscal Year 2022, $89,216 in ’23 and $143,896 in ’24 and beyond.