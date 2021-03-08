The Idaho House State Affairs Committee March 5 endorsed a bill that would increase tax revenue available to the beer industry.
House Bill 232 would shift some excise tax revenue between the state wine and hops commissions, partly to help promote a craft-beer industry that has grown substantially in the 27 years the existing setup has been used.
Legislation in 1988 deemed beer exceeding 4% alcohol by weight — or 5% by volume — as strong, and taxable as wine. A 1994 law authorized the wine commission to receive 5% of total wine excise tax for wine sold in or outside the state.
HB 232’s purpose statement says almost half of all wine excise taxes are derived from strong-beer sales.
The bill calls for tax revenue from strong beer to be reallocated from the Idaho Grape Growers and Wine Producers Commission to the Idaho Hop Growers Commission in steps: 1.5% in the first year, 3.5% in the second, and 5% in the third and thereafter.
The wine commission over the same period would make up the difference by collecting, at a progressively higher rate, excise tax on wine produced and sold in Idaho.
The bill’s fiscal note said the change is expected to reduce the state general fund by $37,413 in Fiscal Year 2022, $89,216 in 2023 and $143,896 in 2024.
Some alcohol excise tax goes to the general fund, and some is directed to substance-abuse treatment programs and the state Permanent Building Fund. Income and sales taxes primarily make up the general fund.
Some committee members speaking against the bill said additional general fund money shouldn’t be used to help market alcohol-related industries, or that it would be better to forego the additional spending and instead just change the statute’s language and percentages.
Idaho Beer Alliance Executive Director David Arkoosh testified against the bill, saying the wine commission has not spent the strong-beer excise tax to promote the beer industry, and the hop commission is not authorized to spend the money as envisioned. Moreover, the state agriculture and commerce departments already promote the beer industry.
He told Capital Press a better solution would be to direct the money to the Agriculture Department’s Idaho Preferred program and use it to promote the beer industry statewide.
Several representatives of wine and craft-brewing industries testified in support of the bill, saying it would maintain or increase money available for marketing and research.
“It has gotten to be a more complex problem over time as the beer industry has grown,” Idaho Brewers United Executive Director Sheila Francis said. The state has 82 craft breweries compared to eight in 1994. IBU supports the bill.
HB 232 would regulate beer as beer, she said. Now, many brewers need a wine-tax bond.
Francis said the hop commission is allowed to market beer as long as it contains hops and the activity benefits growers as well as brewers.
The committee voted 10-4 to send the bill to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.