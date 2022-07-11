Bob Purvis liked the results of a study on chemical thinning he saw in Idaho apple orchards in early July.
“If we can thin the apples more efficiently with better compounds, then there would be less hand-thinning involved,” the Idaho State Horticultural Society president said. “And so there would be less of a need for labor.”
Strategic use of improved chemicals “also gives us a wider window to do the thinning,” said Purvis, a horticulturalist at Purvis Nursery and Orchard near Homedale.
Post-bloom thinning reduces the number of small fruitlets competing for sunlight, heat, water and other resources. Thinning to commercially acceptable levels means bigger, better apples at harvest and a tree in better condition for the next season.
Applying the right chemicals at the right time can streamline the process by reducing hand labor. But there are few post-bloom thinners. Growers must track new products and how they are best used as well as longstanding offerings that are losing effectiveness or face removal from government-approved lists. Over-thinning is a risk for growers operating in the unpredictable south Idaho weather.
A study found application of an established chemical could not effectively thin when the fruitlet is large. Applying a newer chemical reduced fruit set in one apple variety by 19% to 34% while increasing weight and color of remaining apples at harvest.
The success of thinning with the newer chemical differed depending on the apple variety, though researchers found most benefited from applying 300 to 400 parts per million.
Researchers said the newer chemical is “an excellent tool as a late-season, post-bloom fruit thinner” and can be effective when apple fruitlets are as large as 17-20 millimeters.
Previous chemicals were effective when fruitlets were much smaller, resulting in under- or over-thinning based on numerous environmental factors.
Results of the study by Esmaeil Fallahi and Steven J. McArtney were published in the American Journal of Plant Sciences April 25. Fallahi is a longtime University of Idaho pomologist, and McArtney is the product development manager with Illinois-based Valent BioSciences Corp.
The Horticultural Society, for which Fallahi serves as co-chairman, and Cherry Hill Farms and Symms Fruit Ranch outside Caldwell showed orchard-trial results July 7. The society and Idaho fruit growers invited Fallahi to lead the tour, which drew about 45 commercial growers.
“Blossom thinning and early fruit thinning are ways to thin fruit and crop load,” Fallahi said. “However, under most growing conditions in Idaho and worldwide, the danger of frost before and after application of these thinners — and of extreme fluctuation of temperatures — exists.”
Consequently, applying early fruit and blossom thinners “is often risky and unpredictable, resulting in under- or over-thinning,” he said. “Therefore, application of a rescue, or late post-bloom, thinner would drastically reduce those risks and can be applied in addition to earlier thinners.”
Fallahi said application of the newer, late-bloom thinner would “drastically reduce the cost of labor, which is the most important factor for fruit growers” and would create “much more precise management in fruit crop loads.”
He said for application by small-scale growers who may not use larger commercial-scale air-blast or tower sprayers, the delivery rate of application should be tested to equate to 100 gallons per acre.