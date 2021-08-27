PARMA, Idaho — Yields in a southwest Idaho almond trial won’t be down as much as a University of Idaho pomologist feared.
Essie Fallahi, of the UI's Parma Research and Extension Center, expects overall yields to be down 10-20% from the long-term average, depending on variety.
This year's crop contended with early-April frosts — as almonds were in full bloom — and poor pollination conditions.
UI’s almond trial is in its seventh year. The full-orchard study on irrigated ground involves 16 varieties — a mix of early, medium and late maturities selected in part for their cold tolerance.
Fallahi said the current trial has shown a year with good growing conditions produces almond yields about the same as those seen in California.
In a year when frost is severe and untimely in Idaho, “we can expect a reduced yield in all the stone fruits, including almond,” he said.
Southwest Idaho almonds are challenged by the potential of frost at bloom time, “the same challenge as peaches,” he said. “We can use peaches as a point of reference, mainly because both bloom at the same time and both are from the Prunus genus.”
California Almond Board officials visited in August. In Idaho, lower land and other costs have the potential to make up for reduced yields in a challenging year, Fallahi said.
Irrigation infrastructure is another plus.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.