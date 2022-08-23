SILETZ, Ore. — An unpredictable chain of events has turned a blessing into a curse for the blueberry crop at Gibson Farms this year.
Cool, wet weather in spring seemed to bode well for the farm’s irrigation season, which depends on rainfall in Oregon’s Coast Range Mountains.
“Water’s been the concern of late, so when we had the wet spring, it was a big relief,” said Brenton Gibson, whose family runs the farm.
However, high moisture and low temperatures had other consequences as well: Delayed ripening and poor fruit set in wild berries, on which local band-tailed pigeons depend.
Desperate for an alternative source of food, hundreds of birds swarmed the farm’s 20-acre blueberry operation. The family wasn’t prepared for such an early onslaught.
“We weren’t oriented toward bird damage because the fruit wasn’t even ripe yet,” said Alan Fujishin, who’s married to Gibson’s sister, Lorissa. “When they hit our early varieties, they started cleaning them out remarkably quickly.”
The farm began hazing the birds with propane cannons, pyrotechnics, lasers and other methods, while seeking helping from state and federal wildlife experts.
“It became clear the problem was bigger than the tools we have combined,” Fujishin said.
By late July, though, up to 700 pigeons were feasting on the blueberry crop, ultimately erasing roughly $80,000 from the farm’s expected revenues.
“The birds have effectively taken the first and second picks,” Gibson said.
Apart from the direct loss of blueberries, the bushes were damaged by so many relatively heavy birds sitting on their branches.
“Those pigeons aren’t a graceful bird when they land or take off,” Gibson said. “They sort of thrash around.”
Federal authorities decided against allowing lethal removal of any birds, since their population isn’t considered robust in the area.
“Maybe they’re just not looking for them in the right places,” joked Brooke Gibson, Brenton’s wife.
It’s rare for the federal government to approve lethal bird removal, but the method isn’t particularly effective anyway, said Jason Kirchner, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Unlike other animals, birds will still tend to come back even if members of their flock are killed, Kirchner said. “It would be detrimental to the population to keep killing them.”
Crop damage from pigeons is common in Oregon but the concentration at the Gibson’s farm was unusual for the Coast Range, he said. “At this intensity level, it was a crazy year. It’s a hundred times worse when the wild berries aren’t there.”
Fujishin said he should have called in biologists from ODFW and USDA’s Wildlife Services a couple weeks earlier to forestall the invasion.
“Growers should move quickly so they’re not playing catch-up,” he said. “It’s easier to prevent them from getting established than to haze out an established flock.”
The pigeons ultimately ate most of the blueberry crop after the farm had already invested in the necessary inputs and spent additional money on hazing the intruders.
Fujishin jokes that he could still try to “throw dollar bills at the birds,” but the financial toll they’ve taken is serious. The farm will be forced to cut back on fungicides and fertilizer next year, adversely affecting future yields.
“Things will be tight next year,” said Lorissa Fujishin.
While this year’s crop loss is the worst experienced by its current operators, they know earlier generations survived similarly devastating setbacks from bird damage and freezing temperatures.
The farm is also diversified, growing hay and raising cattle, so the blueberry crop isn’t its sole source of income.
“You don’t expect all the enterprises to do well all the time,” Alan Fujishin said.
Wild berries have finally been maturing in the forests surrounding the farm, so most of the pigeons have now moved on to other food sources.
The family hopes enough blueberries remain for a machine harvest to be worthwhile, and it’s also opened the farm’s U-pick operation to the public.
Pickers have been warned they’ll have a tougher time filling buckets with an abundance of fruit for their freezers.
“We didn’t want them to come unprepared for what they’re going to see,” Lorissa Fujishin said.
“It sort of feels like a salvage operation at this point,” added Alan, her husband.
