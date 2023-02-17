Valley wine grape crop 'outstanding,' growers say (copy)

Workers harvest Pinot gris at Witness Tree Vineyard near Salem. 

 Capital Press file

PORTLAND — As Oregon's new agricultural overtime law begins taking effect in 2023, local winegrowers and vineyard managers say they face a challenge. 

Labor for pruning, picking and other fieldwork is already scarce, and paying higher overtime wages is an added cost for an industry with already tight margins.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you