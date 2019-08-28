SILVERTON, Ore. — The morning began with an unexpected delay at Goschie Farms here as summer hop harvest kicked into high gear.
Craft brewers from around the Northwest, including Portland and Seattle, arrived Aug. 27 looking to buy fresh hops for specialty beers. In a stroke of bad timing, the farm’s mechanical picker that separates hop cones from the bine blew a motor, temporarily stalling the whole operation.
Fresh hops have a shorter shelf life than dried hops — meaning fresh hop beers must be made quickly to avoid losing flavor. After 30 minutes, the equipment was back up and running and workers continued loading bags of hops for delivery back to the breweries.
Gayle Goschie, a fourth-generation farmer and third-generation hops grower, said the setback — however brief — was a good reminder to be ready for anything during harvest.
“There are a lot of steps that need to go into the process so it’s smooth,” Goschie said. “You have to be ready to go.”
Goschie Farms began growing hops in the Willamette Valley in 1904. The farm is now run by Gayle Goschie and her two brothers, Gordon and Glenn. They typically harvest about 300 tons of hops in a given year, selling to customers that range from local microbreweries to beer giants like MillerCoors.
The cooler climate in Western Oregon is especially favorable to producing highly aromatic hop varieties, Goschie said, with names like Cascade, Nugget and Strata. Some have more fruity or citrus flavors, she said, while others can be described as piney or floral.
Total hop acreage appears to be down in Oregon this year, from 7,725 acres in 2018 to 7,506 acres in 2019, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
But Michelle Palacios, administrator of the Oregon Hops Commission, said that figure is a bit misleading.
Farmers are in the process of transitioning some of their acres into new varieties, Palacios said, and unlike warmer growing regions such as the Yakima Valley in Washington, Oregon growers cannot harvest first-year plants. Thus, they do not get counted in the overall forecast.
“It looks like we’ve dropped, but we really haven’t,” Palacios said. “We’re at least even, if not pushing up to that 8,000 (acre) mark.”
Hop acres across the U.S. increased by about 4% up to 57,339. Washington added another 2,093 acres, up to 41,263, and Idaho added 430 acres, up to 8,570.
Palacios said growers in Oregon are reporting good quality in the crop, despite some flooding in April due to heavy rains.
“Hops are very resilient,” Palacios said. “Because it happened so early in the season, we were able to rebound.”
Goschie said she is also seeing good quality, though the farm did have to spray for powdery mildew this year given the cooler, wetter weather.
Harvest began Aug. 12 at Goschie Farms and will run 24 hours a day, six days a week for the next 30 days. It starts in the field, where tractors pushing a trailer drive between rows of 18-foot-tall plants cutting them down from the trellis.
The trailers are then brought to the picker, which is housed inside a two-story building roaring with loud machinery. Workers climb in the backs of the trucks and hook each bine to an automated conveyor line, passing through a system that accomplishes in minutes what it used to take hundreds of people days to accomplish by hand.
“The hops and the leaves are raked off the bine,” Goshie said. “Then they go through a couple of simple processes for separating the hops from the leaves.”
Once the cones are picked, they are moved into one of five industrial dryers. It takes six hours to dry the hops at 135 degrees, filling the floors 2 feet deep. From there, they are allowed to sit for about 18 hours before being compressed and packaged into 200-pound bales.
Goschie said the growth of the craft beer industry is driving new markets and innovation for growers.
Retail sales for craft beer grew 7% in 2018, up to $27.6 billion, according to the Brewers Association, a trade group that represents the industry. Craft beer now accounts for nearly one-quarter of the $114.2 billion total U.S. beer market.
While Goschie said she has never met a brewer she didn’t like, she admires how microbreweries are able to experiment with all different styles, taking the profile of hops and turning it into an art form.
“The craft brewers are just completely passionate,” Goschie said. “We try to match that passion on the growers’ perspective as well.”