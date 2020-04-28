Mill 95, which makes and markets hop pellets, recently began offering deeply discounted or no-cost inventory and promotional assistance to brewers hit by COVID-19 shutdowns.
The company, which employs 11 people at its production plant on U.S. Highway 95 near Parma, Idaho, has announced its Brewery Relief Program. Marketing specialist Amaya Aguirre-Landa said it will run at least through May.
“The goal is that this enables them to get back to business as usual potentially a little quicker once the pandemic is over,” she said.
Stay-at-home orders and mandated closures in the past two months amid coronavirus concerns slashed brewers’ revenues and disrupted production. Input purchases slowed greatly.
Aguirre-Landa said brewery operators must juggle meeting remaining current demand — on substantially lower income — and preparing for reopening under their state’s guidelines.
Planning for production increases and marketing will be challenging since post-opening demand is yet to be determined.
“Craft brewers need help and need it now,” she said. “With little to no sales, getting back on their feet will be tough to impossible due to cash-flow issues.”
Program resources include a portfolio of hops that can be immediately shipped to brewers at little or no cost, and opportunities to receive varieties through 2021 under contract at “extreme” discounts, Mill 95 said.
Brewery Relief also helps the company by enabling it to retain or add customers as it keeps inventory moving on timetables that ensure the best quality, Aguirre-Landa said. Pelletized hops can be stored for three to five years depending on variety, but can start to degrade around the three-year mark.
“This program puts product in the hands of the customer,” she said.
“We are getting great feedback,” Aguirre-Landa said. “A large portion of the activity is definitely based around ingredient procurement.” The promotion-assistance component also is generating interest.
Mill 95 recently added a New Zealand-based supplier that harvested in March. The company also looks forward to bringing in new varieties from the 2020 U.S. hop harvest.
“We are interested to see how the remainder of 2020 goes, how the industry recovers and what is to come of that,” Aguirre-Landa said.