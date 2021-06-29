The three-day heat wave that busted temperature records in Western Washington cooked berries on the vine and brought other challenges to farmers.
Southwest Washington grower George Thoeny said Monday the heat melted red raspberries that he produces for the fresh market, interrupting what had been a good season.
He said he likely will pick the roasted berries, dump them on the ground and wait for green berries to ripen. He said he was about one-third of the way though the season and estimated the heat ruined about half of what was to come.
“We’ll just work through it. That’s what you have to do when you have adversity,” Thoeny said.
All-time high temperatures were recorded from Whatcom County bordering Canada to Clark County bordering Oregon. Vegetable crops without irrigation suffered, but so did some vegetable crops with irrigation, according to the USDA’s weekly crop report.
Western Washington temperatures matched Eastern Washington degree for degree. Vancouver reached 112 degrees on Sunday, surpassing by 4 degrees a record set in July 2009. The mark was reset Monday at 115 degrees.
Thoeny, about 20 miles north of Vancouver, said irrigating wouldn’t have helped. “It would have steamed the berries,” he said.
To the north, Bellingham reached 99 degrees Sunday, an all-time high for the city. The red raspberry season there is not as far along as in southern Washington.
“It’s going to be a knock,” said Henry Bierlink, executive director of the Washington Red Raspberry Commission. “Some farmers have said they’ve never seen anything like it.”
On the coast, Hoquiam reached 103 degrees Sunday, an all-time high.
Long Beach Peninsula cranberry grower Malcolm McPhail said he irrigated to cool the bogs, but that interrupted pollination.
“It probably happened at the worst stage,” he said. “I think we got through just fine, but it’s pretty scary. We won’t know until the harvest whether it had an effect, and we might not be able to tell then.”
The heat came two weeks after a rainstorm that broke records in some places in Western Washington.
With the ground still moist, the heat was more miserable for people than his corn and spring barley, Grays Harbor farmer Jay Gordon said.
Helpfully, no wind blew to dry out fields, he said.
“I don’t know if I can ask for a better spring,” Gordon said. “Corn likes 90 degrees at nine at night and 72 degrees at six in the morning.”