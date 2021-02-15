Recent heavy, wet snowfall in southwest Idaho has delayed work in orchards and vineyards, but so far poses little threat.
“If we had temperatures below 15-below to 25-below right now, that would destroy cherry blossoms and peach blossoms,” said Lance Phillips, who operates Crimson Gem Orchards near Emmett. But with temperatures between 15 and 40 above zero, and newly wet soils, “it’s not a problem.”
A major storm dumped around 9 inches of snow on southwest Idaho on Feb. 11-14.
“Now we are shipping our storage crop” that includes apples, Symms Fruit Ranch Vice President Sally Symms said Feb. 15. “We haven’t had too much trouble so far, but if the wet weather continues, it could be harder to find trucks willing to drive in these dangerous conditions.”
In the orchards between Caldwell and Marsing, “we were kind of getting out and starting pruning activities,” she said. “Now that we have this cold, wet weather, we’re hitting pause and will wait to get back out until the weather improves.”
Meanwhile, “we are thankful for the snowfall because it has been a fairly dry winter so far,” Symms said.
“In general, when the weather improves, we’ll be fine,” she said. “What we don’t want is a warm March and a cold April. We’re hoping that once the weather starts to warm, it will be steadily mild.”
Ron Bitner, of Bitner Vineyards west of Caldwell, welcomed the snow’s moisture content and insulating qualities.
A mostly warm November prompted “pre-pruning” to five buds per stem, he said. A follow-up “pruning down,” to three buds for white varietals and two for reds, had begun a few days before the February storms halted them temporarily.
At Crimson Gem, “we had been out pruning as much as we can because the weather was so nice and mild for quite a while,” Phillips said. Trees “went into dormancy well in the fall,” and temperatures and soil stayed cool enough to keep buds from swelling early.
The trees can “wake up early” in persistently dry soils, a factor in last year’s low-yielding cherry crop in the Emmett area, he said. The ground stayed cool for a 2019 crop that featured excellent yields and ideal bloom and pollination timing.
“Now we have added moisture to the soil, so even if it got warm the next couple weeks, it tends to keep soils cold,” he said. “I’m optimistic.”