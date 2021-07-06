ST. PAUL, Ore. — Building a new hazelnut receiving station is no small investment for Ernst Nursery and Farms.
The facility includes a mechanical wash line, which cleans the hazelnuts of dirt, rocks and debris. Conveyor belts then carry the nuts into one of four large grain bins, each with a propane heater, for drying to prevent mold.
Such a system usually costs in the neighborhood of $2 million, but Bruce Ernst, who owns the farm near St. Paul, Ore., said he is optimistic it will prove to be a valuable asset.
"It seems like there's going to be a need for this, with all the extra acres planted," Ernst said. "We could easily add more dryers down the road here."
Hazelnut production is on the rise in Oregon, with the total number of acres catapulting from around 30,000 to more than 80,000 over the past decade. Growers harvested a record 63,000 tons of nuts in 2020, compared to 43,000 tons in 2019, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Those numbers are projected to increase by more than 40% in the next four years.
Ernst, who delivers hazelnuts for Willamette Hazelnut Growers in Newberg, Ore., said the industry's growth is what prompted him to explore washing and drying as a means of diversifying the farm's income. His son, Alexander, will run the receiving station, which is expected to be running for this year's harvest in the fall.
"We're moving right along," Ernst said. "Most of the stuff we have installed."
Like others in the valley, Ernst has done his homework and calculated that adding infrastructure appears to be a prudent investment, given the hazelnut industry's rapid growth.
However, one longtime grower and processor is imploring farmers considering similar investments to do their research to avoid building facilities in a saturated market.
Hazelnut economics
Larry George, of George Packing Co., said the issue boils down to economics.
"You put in a dryer, you're assuming there's a lot of demand for it," he said. "But there are all these guys who already have dryers in who are begging for more volume."
It starts with how the receiving stations are paid. Fees for washing and drying nuts are negotiated between processors and the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association — with grower rates determined using a sliding scale based on how dirty the crop is when it's delivered.
A standard fee for growers is 3.5 cents per pound, George said.
Processors also pay a handling fee to the station based on "payable dry weight" after the crop is dried. It is usually a little less than what the grower pays. The combined payments are the gross revenue to the station.
Simply put, the more nuts a station receives, the more money it brings in, George said.
As a hypothetical example, he calculates the break-even for a typical station is 6 million pounds of payable dry weight.
At that volume, George figures the gross revenue to the receiving station would be $479,781. Subtracting operating expenses such as propane or natural gas, labor, maintenance and repairs drops the total to $279,345.
Assuming the station cost $2 million to install, with an estimated annual loan payment of $259,000 — based on a 10-year loan at 5% interest — lowers the net revenue to $20,345.
Debt service would vary based on the cash investment, interest rate and other terms of the loan. For example, building a facility with cash would dramatically change the cash flow outlook.
Also, washing and drying hazelnuts in-house would save the cost of paying someone else to do it.
However, using the same math and the same debt service, at 5.5 million pounds of payable dry weight, George estimates a station would lose $2,934.
To make any significant amount of money, George said the station would need more volume, lower debt service, or both.
The problem, he said, is that adequate volume is becoming more difficult to find as more stations are built.
"This is going to be a pretty aggressive business to be in," George said.
Fighting for volume
While more orchards will be maturing in coming years, George believes the margins will be slim, and in some cases stations will be fighting for same acreage.
"People see all these nuts, and they get a false impression," he said. "It is a tiny industry with not many nuts available, even today."
It is also critical, he added, to work with a processor that can direct extra volume to the station if necessary and pay its half of the washing and drying fees.
"If you try to live off of just what the growers pay, you will lose money," George said.
Banking on expansion
For Ernst, he is optimistic the volume will be available to keep his station profitable.
The facility will wash and dry bulk hazelnuts for Willamette Hazelnut Growers, in addition to the farm's own 200-acre crop. Ernst estimated they have about 2 million pounds committed, with room to grow next year.
"I would rather not be overwhelmed at first," he said. "We're still learning the whole operation."
His is not the only new receiving station under construction this year.
Hazelnut Growers of Oregon, a co-op with approximately 200 member farmers, is building another two stations — one in Mount Angel and another near Silverton.
Ryan Flaherty, grower relations manager for HGO, said the industry is forecasting 90,000 tons of hazelnuts by 2025 as new orchards mature, a 42% increase over the next five years.
Growth over the last decade was spurred primarily by new plantings of cultivars developed by Oregon State University such as Yamhill and Jefferson that are resistant to Eastern Filbert Blight, a fungal disease that can easily spread from tree to tree.
Receiving stations are continually adding infrastructure, such as more dryers and storage, in anticipation of more volume, Flaherty said.
"Currently, we have one or two wash plants that are at capacity and not accepting new growers," he said. "Others are accepting new growers."
The infrastructure boom has also meant good business for companies such as Centerline Ag Services in Salem.
Owner Mike Downer said they built their first set of hazelnut dryers in 2017, and every year since he has seen the demand increase. This year, he said Centerline is installing or upgrading five different dryer sets across the valley.
"We had our best year last year, easily. We're going to have a better year this year," Downer said. "We've seen a total shift. We're getting set up to be in this for the long haul."