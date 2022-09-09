Hazelnut Congress

From left, Rutgers University Associate Professor Thomas Molnar, Julien Toillon from France and Oregon State University Hazelnut Industry Professor Shawn Mehlenbacher exchange ideas during a break in Corvallis on Sept. 8 at the 2022 International Congress of Hazelnut.

 Mitch Lies/For the Capital Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. — More than 130 participants from approximately 20 countries gathered in Corvallis Sept. 5-9 for the 10th International Congress of Hazelnut to hear the latest in hazelnut research.

The congress, typically held every four years, was in Oregon for only the second time and the first since 2000.

