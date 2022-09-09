CORVALLIS, Ore. — More than 130 participants from approximately 20 countries gathered in Corvallis Sept. 5-9 for the 10th International Congress of Hazelnut to hear the latest in hazelnut research.
The congress, typically held every four years, was in Oregon for only the second time and the first since 2000.
Attendees heard research reports on topics like the nutrient needs of new hazelnut cultivars, new sources of eastern filbert blight resistance, as well as status reports of hazelnut production in Turkey, Spain, France and Chile.
But the highlight of the event may have been the person-to-person contact and ideas exchanged outside the presentations.
“The most important stuff that goes on in a meeting like this is not the presentations,” said Oregon State University Professor Shawn Mehlenbacher, who served as conference chair. “It is what happens in coffee breaks, in the hallways, on the bus while you’re going from place to place.
“It’s those personal contacts that people can follow up on later,” he said.
“There is a lot of cross pollination of ideas,” said Nik Wiman, orchard crops Extension specialist at OSU. “It has been really fun to see that we are all thinking about similar things, such as increasing densities of orchard for increased productivity and using more of a precision agriculture approach.
“Hazelnut production is increasing around the world, and many of these international visitors and researchers are facing similar issues,” Wiman said.
“I see a lot of parallels between especially Chile and Oregon,” he said. “There are a lot of new plantings going on down there, and also a lot of the new plantings include the OSU varieties.”
A highlight of the congress was a Sept. 7 tour of Oregon hazelnut orchards. First stop was near Stayton, where a grower demonstrated how he uses a modified blueberry harvester for over-the-top hazelnut harvest.
“They were fascinated by that,” Mehlenbacher said the following morning. “Already this morning, I looked on Facebook and a person in our group posted a video (of that demonstration) on a Turkish site.
“Information gets around the world very quickly,” he said.
The congress, a part of the International Society of Horticultural Science, hasn’t met in person since 2017, when members gathered in Atakum, Turkey, as issues with COVID forced organizers to push back the 10th Congress one year.
Some researchers were still unable to attend this year. Members from Turkey had difficulties getting travel visas, Mehlenbacher said, and members from Ukraine stayed home as well.
“There were quite a few Ukrainians at the meeting in Turkey five years ago, but they are dealing with more serious problems now,” Mehlenbacher said.
Still, Mehlenbacher said he was happy with the turnout.
“Historically, attendance has been about 120, and to get 130 despite all of these COVID difficulties and visa difficulties is on the mark,” he said.
