Farmers may see relief from escalating minimum wages for H-2A-visa foreign agricultural guestworkers in 2021.
The USDA announced in the Sept. 30 Federal Register the suspension of October data collection and November publication of the National Agricultural Statistics Service’s annual survey of prevailing field and livestock worker wages. It is used to set minimum H-2A wages, known as the Adverse Effect Wage Rate, for the coming year.
“The cancellation of the NASS survey signals that (the Department of Labor) is near agreement with the White House on a deal to either eliminate the AEWR or make it more accurately reflect farm wages,” Dan Fazio, director of the farm labor group Wafla, in Olympia, wrote in an Oct. 2 Labor Alert email to members.
Fazio wrote that it’s unclear how DOL will determine the AEWR for each state in 2021 and that it might use DOL Bureau of Labor Statistics data, other data or set AEWRs to be the same as state minimum wages.
In Washington state, where almost 25,000 H-2A workers have been employed this year, the state minimum wage goes from $13.50 to $13.69 per hour on Jan. 1.
Agricultural groups for years have said the AEWR, intended to keep wages of foreign workers high enough that they don’t adversely affect wages and employment of domestic workers, have artificially propelled wages of foreign and domestic agricultural workers higher, increasing labor costs.
Michael Marsh, president and CEO of the National Council for Agricultural Employers, told Capital Press he’s hopeful DOL will take NCAE’s advice and find that the hiring of foreign guestworkers causes no adverse effect on the hiring of domestic workers and eliminate the AEWR.
Supporting data is overwhelming, he said. DOL data show 337 additional domestic workers applied for agricultural jobs from March 1 through May 15, 2020, a 23% decline from the past two years and while unemployment was high due to COVID-19, he said.
If DOL does nothing, 2020 AEWRs will remain in effect for 2021, he said.
The NASS survey is suppose to be of prevailing base wages but incorrectly also includes some H-2A wages, piece rates, bonuses and overtime, which all contribute to a continual upward spiral of AEWRs, Marsh said.
The AEWR regularly outpaces farm revenues and the rate of inflation and incorrectly gives equal weight to field work and higher-pay specialty jobs, Fazio wrote.
In an Aug. 4 letter to DOL Secretary Eugene Scalia, Marsh said federal law (8 U.S.C. 1188 a1B) requires the secretary to certify whether the employment of foreign workers will adversely affect the wages and working conditions of domestic workers similarly employed.
That has never happened and regulations assume there is adverse effect without actually finding it, violating the law, Marsh said.
He asked Scalia to measure and publish specific findings annually on whether there is any adverse effect and to demonstrate how any proposed remediation of wages or training would protect against it.
Marsh said he’s been told DOL will address his request in an H-2A rule update that could come this month or before the end of the year.
NCAE and Peri & Sons, a Nevada onion grower, lost a lawsuit in 2019 seeking to halt that year’s dramatic AEWR increases.
The AEWR increased 22.8% in Nevada, Utah and Colorado in 2019 while the national average went up 6.3%.
The national average went up 5.58% in 2020.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour while the AEWR ranges from $11.71 to $15.83, the highest being in Oregon and Washington.
The Employment Cost Index, measuring non-farm employee compensation, increased an average of 2.54% from 2015 through 2019 while the AEWR increased 4.48%, Marsh said.
That shows the increase in agricultural wages “massively outpaced” wage increases in the rest of the economy, Marsh said.
The cumulative increases in six AEWR regions over the same three years was 19.8 to 26.53% while the ECI was only 10.54%, he said.